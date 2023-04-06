Kikkoman organizes the first ever Culinary Experts Meet-up 2023 in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (/PRNewswire): Kikkoman orgzed the first ever Culinary Experts Meet-up 2023, on 30 March 2023 which was attended by over 80 of India's leading chefs, restaurateurs, distributors, government and educational institute representatives, and journalists.

The Culinary Experts Meet-up was held at The Soho House, Mumbai, where key note speeches and a series of panel discussions involving top industry leaders from India took place around the theme of 'Towards a Tastier Tomorrow'. The topics were the latest food service industry trends in India, the globalisation of food, and the importance of pure and natural ingredients in food for a long and healthy life.

Kikkoman India started operations in February 2021 and launched the Kikkoman Honjozo Authentic Soy Sauce Experience programme in October 2021. The Culinary Experts Meet-up is part of the Kikkoman Honjozo Authentic Soy Sauce Experience programme, and this was the first Culinary Experts Meet-up to be held after Kikkoman India's first two years of business.

The event had two parts. The first had members of the Indian culinary industry, the media, restaurateurs, food manufacturers, educational and government institutes, and industry bodies. A lively discussion took place on the globalisation of Indian food, the most recent food service trends, and the secret of longevity through life-enhancing ingredients. The winners of the first Kikkoman Cooking contest in India were also announced.

In the second part, a networking event was held where a special menu of dishes created using Kikkoman Soy Sauce was served to guests. Kikkoman Soy Sauce is an all-purpose seasoning that can be used not only for Japanese food but in everything from authentic Chinese and Asian to western dishes and from appetisers and main courses to desserts.

Chef Manjit Gill commented, "I am sure Kikkoman will establish a strong place within the diverse Indian food market and become a household favourite. When I first tried Kikkoman Soy Sauce, I found it very interesting - light, aromatic and tasty. Since then, I have been using Kikkoman Soy Sauce in the marination of kebabs to enhance their flavour and create new interesting tastes. It is truly a fantastic product."

Chef Parvinder Bali commented, "In my opinion, the future of Indian cuisine is likely to be shaped by a combination of traditional influences and modern trends, resulting in a diverse and innovative culinary tradition that will continue to captivate and inspire people around the world. We are already seeing dishes like Miso marinated chicken tikka, soya flavoured apple jalebi on the menus of restaurants. I am sure Kikkoman Soy Sauce will contribute to creating many such delicious experiences for all culinary professionals in India."

Ms. Karen Anand, popular author and restaurant consultant, commented, "I have been using Kikkoman products for over 30 years - carrying them back from Singapore and London all these years! I was therefore both privileged and honoured to be part of the first Culinary Experts Meet-up orgzed by Kikkoman India in Mumbai. It was great meeting & interacting with many old friends in the Culinary world after a long time. We had some good discussions about relevant topics like Pure and Natural - Long life and Daily Food Habits and Impact of Global Cuisines on Indian Food and Indian Food Going Global and I wish Kikkoman the best in their India journey."

Osamu Mogi, Director, Senior Executive Corporate Officer, International Operations Division for Kikkoman Corporation, attended the Culinary Experts Meet-up and commented: "I am so delighted to be here in India today to orgse the Culinary Experts Meet-up for the first time ever. Two years ago, when we had our launch event, due to covid restrictions, I had to attend the event remotely. The fact that I am here today with leading culinary experts in India is something that I am very happy about. India is the world's largest multi-ethnic country that has so much diversity and is a huge market. It is one of Kikkoman's most important markets in the world. Since launching Kikkoman India in 2021, the potential acceptance of Kikkoman Soy Sauce as a key ingredient in every home and kitchen is accelerating day by day, and we have seen many new innovative dishes using Kikkoman Soy Sauce created by enterprising Indian chefs to date. In the coming fiscal year 2023, we at Kikkoman India shall continue to grow our business as the Indian economy sees accelerated growth, and we are committed to the big potential of the growth of food culture in India. We look forward to further co-creating new delicious experiences using Kikkoman Soy Sauce with the people of India."

The goal of the Culinary Experts Meet-up is to foster interesting discussions around the theme of 'Towards a Tastier Tomorrow', inspiring new ideas and sparking new interactions among culinary professionals. The hope is that this initiative will contribute to 'creating new delicious experiences' which is Kikkoman's global ambition. Kikkoman with a history spanning over 350 years and its commitment to India, intends to conduct the Culinary Experts Meet-up every year, for the next 100 years and beyond.

About the Kikkoman Honjozo Authentic Soy Sauce Experience in India

Kikkoman is on a mission to put a bottle of Kikkoman Soy Sauce on the shelf of every Indian kitchen. Having started to expand its operations in India, Kikkoman India is pleased to announce the Honjozo Authentic Soy Sauce Experience. The goal is to make its popular, naturally brewed Kikkoman Soy Sauce an everyday ingredient for all restaurants and households. Launching this movement across India is the first of many activities to introduce Japan's No. 1 soy sauce brand to India.

The Honjozo Experience movement comprises three elements: Developing talent and fostering exchanges among chefs; educating everyone on the use of soy sauce through cooking sessions and contests; and learning the contribution Kikkoman Soy Sauce can make by experimenting through R&D in food culture.

Chefs are going to cook up a storm using Kikkoman Soy Sauce. From professional chefs to student chefs, all are going to experiment and learn what can be done with it. Through cooking contests, videos, talks, and workshops, the Honjozo Experience movement will bring together chefs, students, restaurants, hoteliers, the media, and industry leaders as well as government representatives to explore how Kikkoman Soy Sauce can enrich any and all dishes served in India.

With a history spanning over 350 years and based in Japan, the current Kikkoman corporate entity was established through the merger of eight families in 1917. The company's internationalization strategy began some 60 years ago, with its entry into the United States market. Kikkoman has become a global business, expanding to over 100 countries, with 11 soy sauce production sites worldwide that distribute its products all over the world to millions of consumers.

Kikkoman India is solely responsible for importing all Kikkoman products, and shall manage all production, marketing, sales, and distribution in India.

Link to Media Kit:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1OEg0s1QpSNGxiC8pRkwUQna0MFg0XC0q?usp=share_link

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/PRNewswire)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor