kindlife launches Hygiene Care Brand 2BeKynd

With the increase of conscious consumers in India; , a new age beauty and wellness ecosystem, launched their first brand 2BeKynd on 12th April, 2022.

Built on kind brands, 2BeKynd is a premium and non-toxic hygiene range that promises to be the most gentle and effective. The portfolio of products include a hand sanitizer, hand wash, deodorant and hand cream.

"Hygiene industry globally is valued at USD 500+ billion and is projected to reach USD 700+ billion by 2030. It is estimated to grow exponentially in the next 3 years. For example, just the hand wash category, specifically, will grow by 40%," says Radhika Ghai, Founder & CEO, kindlife.

"With a population of 472 million, Generation Z in India is the largest in the world. No one is talking to them in their language," says Radhika. "We see a huge gap in daily essentials for gen Z - if it doesn't look good, smell good, while being super effective, it won't be a part of their daily lifestyle. Purpose is very important to Gen Z and a key driver while making purchase decisions."

The first product, hand sanitizer, is made with 70% Natural Ethyl Alcohol and essential oils. Unlike, other sanitizers, 2BeKynd, is a hydrating, calming/refreshing and kind to the user. The bottle is reusable, with refills being available shortly.

Available in Lavender and Peppermint variants, the products are toxin-free and cruelty-free. Early research suggests that 90% consumers found it gentler and softer than regular sanitizers; and 95% said it smells better, a key factor while making purchase decisions.

Currently available only on 2BeKynd.com and kindlife, the brand is expanding to other online and offline channels internationally soon. Priced at Rs. 399 for 2 bottles, the bottle is reusable, with refills being available shortly.

is a new age beauty and wellness ecosystem enabling commerce, community, and brands. The platform has 200+ kind brands in clean beauty, nutrition, and home care that are kindcode approved - they are either plant based, organic, toxin-free, eco-conscious or cruelty-free. kindlife also has thriving community of conscientious consumers, well-being experts, and fitness enthusiasts. The promise is simple - no toxins, no trash, no trolls.

2BeKynd is a hygiene brand with a range of products focussed on providing highly effective yet gentle everyday essentials. Made with natural, toxin-free and cruelty-free ingredients, the brand promises to be kind to you and the environment without compromising on premium quality.

