Kiran Sawant elected Maharashtra Bodybuilding Association President

17 office bearers elected in Maharashtra Bodybuilding Association elections

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: Maharashtra Bodybuilding Executive Committee was elected in the general meeting of Maharashtra Bodybuilding Association held recently at Silver Banquet Hall Tathawade, Pune, in which office bearers of 22 districts were present. In this election, Kiran Sawant, President of Body Building and Physics Sports Association Pimpri-Chinchwad, was elected unopposed as the President of the Maharashtra Bodybuilding Association for the next five years. Kiron Sawant’s faith and love for the sport of bodybuilding and her solid achievements in the field till date elected her unanimously unopposed. On this occasion, Advocate Kumar acted as the Returning Officer and Mr. Chetan Pathare, General Secretary World Body Building and Physique Sports Federation, acted as the observer throughout the election process. On this occasion, the Legal Advisor of World Bodybuilding Association and President of South Asian Bodybuilding Mr. Vikram Rothe and former President of Maharashtra Bodybuilding Mr. Prashant Apte were present. A total of 9 posts were selected in the said election executive committee and the election process was completed for a total of 17 posts. Pimpri Chinchwad Bodybuilding General Secretary Mahesh Gange welcomed all the office bearers.

The Maharashtra Body Building Association has elected Mr. Kiran Sawant from Pimpri Chinchwad for President, Prashant Apte from Thane for Vice President, Ajay Khanwilkar from Mumbai, Rajendra Hendre from Satara, Sachin Tapre from Aurangabad, Gopal Gaikwad from Nashik, Mohan Chavan from Jalgaon, West Thane. Sachin Dongre was elected from Rajendra Chavan from Thane was elected general secretary, Qutubuddin Syed from Aurangabad and Hemant Khebde from Navi Mumbai as joint secretaries, Sunil Shegde from Mumbai suburban as treasurer, Rajesh Wadam from Kolhapur, Manoj Gaikwad from Ahmednagar, Suraj Tendulkar from Sindhudurg, Manish Nand from Parbhani was elected as joint secretary and Zafar Khan from Parbhani as member. On this occasion, the office bearers of the districts congratulated the newly elected members.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor