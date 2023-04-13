KLM Axiva Finvest appoints former Indian Ambassador T.P. Srinivasan as Chairman

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 13 (/PNN): KLM Axiva Finvest Limited, a leading financial services provider in India, has announced the appointment of esteemed diplomat T.P. Srinivasan as its new Chairman. This decision follows the unfortunate passing of Dr J. Alexander IAS.

Srinivasan, a highly respected figure from Kerala, boasts a distinguished career in the Indian Foreign Service. He has represented the nation in various capacities, including as the Indian Ambassador to the United States and as a long-standing representative at the United Nations. Additionally, he has contributed to the State Higher Education Council, serving as its Vice Chairman.

An expert on foreign affairs, Srinivasan is a frequent commentator in print, visual, and new media. The Board of Directors at KLM Axiva Finvest Limited believes that his appointment will offer fresh direction and drive the company's vision and growth forward.

KLM Group is set to expand its operations internationally in the coming year, with initial plans to establish a presence in the United Kingdom, the United States, European Union, Canada, and Sri Lanka. The company anticipates that Srinivasan's global experience and leadership will be invaluable in facilitating this expansion.

