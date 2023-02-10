Know how Jack of all Trades became an entrepreneurial master for all, 19-year-old CEO Sai Kiran Appalla

New Delhi (India), February 10: India’s 11 most successful tycoon teenager, Sai Kiran Appalla, created a safe territory for entrepreneurial ideas with the SCOPE app, for whom Glantor X Nation Choice Awards ranks under the top 100 most powerful personalities.

Sai Kiran Appalla, Hyderabad based 17-year-old, developed a scoped app, a safe networking site for entrepreneurs to associate with investors, venture capitalists, and others. After ranking under Glantor X Nation Choice Awards’ top 100 most powerful personalities and India’s 11 most successful teenage entrepreneurs by The Big Red Group, he is all set to represent India at the next World Business Angel Investment Forum (WBAF).

National basketball player and state-level chess player, Appalla called himself a jack of all trades. Later, a platform to safeguard ideas was invented when intrigued with the contemporary entrepreneurial issue of connectivity. Apparently pursuing 2nd year UG from Manipal University, Jaipur, he represents India in the biggest equity investment forum in the world for the upcoming Grand Assembly.

“Entrepreneurship is a roller coaster ride. You have to be a bit insane to believe in something that is in your mind & converting it into reality. Failure is just the part of the journey, not the end,” quotes Sai Kiran Apalla, CEO of the Scope app.

He added, “We are a team of more than 40 people spread across the field of App Development, Finances, Customer Relations, Media Relations & Digital Marketing. As our motto goes- Pay for the Performance, means when they pay for any service on the platform, we ensure that we deliver the promised results to them.”

Scope App, with the tag of let’s Connect, Collaborate and Create, avails entrepreneurs, investors, and mentors to build ideas. Along with this, they can also develop marketing strategies by collecting and analyzing data.

Selection for Glantor X Nation Choice 100 most powerful personalities Awards was made with the jury and fair voting. Chosen ones were respected with Gold-plated certificates along with a remarkable trophy. Sameera Fernandes, Director of Corporate Affairs at Century Financial, also includes the list.

