Kochra Realty takes over Rs 700 crore stressed project 'Eminente’ at Dahisar from Ashapura Housing; To deliver units to 384 customers by end of the year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13: Mumbai's leading real estate developer, Kochra Realty, managing and delivering stressed projects, today announced that it has taken over a long-pending stressed project at Dahisar East, 'Eminente'. The project which was funded by Nippon AIF will now be revived by Kochra Realty and delivered to approximately 384 customers by end of the year. The pending 191 units of Eminente are due to be handed over by early 2025. Kochra Realty has been recognized by ET Realty as the Best Realty Brand amongst top developers.

In total, the project aims to offer 5 wings comprising ready-to-move residences. Strategically located in close proximity to the metro station and Dahisar railway station, Eminente has obtained a chance of revival and is set to be mobilized under the aegis of Kochra.

From the layout to designs, amenities to possession, all the aspects of the construction undertaken are resolved by Kochra Realty. In fact, the long-pending project has finally found a way of revival.

"Eminente” is a huge and ambitious project that hundreds of families have invested in. As a realtor that primarily focuses on stuck projects and distressed assets, reviving Eminente and delivering the houses to investors and customers that have placed faith in the project is a responsibility we held on our shoulders. Our aim, at the moment, is to deliver a maximum number of units to our 384 customers in the upcoming month, without compromising the quality or committed amenities. For this reason, we are bringing forth our skilled staff, our expertise, and our tried-and-tested advanced processes to make this project a huge success. Though challenging, we are excited and keenly looking forward to handing over the units to our valuable customers who are eagerly seeking the possession of their flats," commented Ali Kochra, Director, Kochra Realty, while talking about the development of the upcoming project.

Over the years, from commencement till now, Kochra Realty has emerged as a savior for stuck projects and distressed assets. This time, too, the developer has committed to delivering a considerably large quantity of units within two months; something that no other realtor has ever done.

Kochra Realty was established in December 2020 with headquarters in Bandra West, Mumbai. It was built on a vision to develop magnificent-looking properties with world-class qualities, timely deliveries, superior construction quality, and satisfactory customer experience.

Kochra Realty is spreading its wings in upscale localities like Bandra, Andheri, and other premium western suburbs of Mumbai. Kochra Realty’s forte lies in turning around stressed projects and turning them into modern marvels, surpassing customer expectations and delivering them on time. There’s a pipeline of around 6-7 projects this year.

Estado comes up in high – end Bandra after successfully launching their project Aadhayay in Andheri. Kochra Realty is a company that transforms projects positively. Every project is crafted with care.

