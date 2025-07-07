Korean Air expands global footprint with manufacturing, MRO, and defence ventures

Seoul [South Korea], July 7 : South Korea's largest airline, Korean Air, said that it is broadening its role in the global aerospace sector, leveraging its long-standing expertise in aircraft manufacturing, military aviation support, and maintenance services, reports Korea Herald.

The airline company has supplied key components for numerous Boeing aircraft and has been supplying wing structures for the Boeing 747 since 1986.

Currently, the airline produces five major structural parts for the 787, with annual production projected to exceed 120 units as the aviation industry rebounds post-pandemic. It has delivered over 1,200 units since 2007.

Additionally, in partnership with Airbus, Korean Air has supplied approximately 4,200 sharklets for the A320 series since 2012, after winning a competitive international bid against firms from Japan, Germany and France.

The airline company is also gaining ground in the defence sector. In April 2025, it was named the preferred bidder for a 1 trillion won ($735.5 million) project to upgrade UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.

Korean Air is actively developing unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology and has partnered with US defence firm Anduril to collaborate on autonomous UAVs. And it also maintains a strong presence in the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) industry.

The company joined Pratt & Whitney's MRO network in 2021 and began servicing PW1100G-JM engines in 2023. Pratt & Whitney is a leading US-based aerospace manufacturer known for its advanced commercial and military aircraft engines.

Korean Air is expanding its engine maintenance capabilities from six to nine models, including GEnx and LEAP-1B, and is reviewing services for newer engines like the Trent XWB. A new maintenance facility in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, set for completion in 2027, will triple capacity and boost job creation.

