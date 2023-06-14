Kosmoderma Healthcare closed the FY 2022-23 with a growth of 34.77%

A promising future for Kosmoderma Healthcare​​

New Delhi (India), June 14: Kosmoderma Healthcare closed the financial year 2022-23 with a growth of 34.77%. One of the most renowned names in the healthcare industry, Kosmoderma Healthcare is known for its significant contribution and constant innovation. A healthcare clinic that aims to provide the best standards and bridge the gap between beauty and medicine, Kosmoderma Healthcare’s growth has been commendable.

Since its inception, Kosmoderma Healthcare has put emphasis on bringing the latest technology and constant upgrading. Their introduction of new medical technology like Pico, Morpheus8, Forma, and HydraFacial MD is included from other Gold Standard equipment like Ultherapy etc., to ensure superior service quality to meet the standards and expectations of their customers and to stay ahead of the curve.

At present, Kosmoderma Healthcare has its presence in the most prominent metropolitans, Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi, and they aim to set foot across India soon. Their approach to tailor-make each treatment to meet the concerns of the patients is one of the strong pillars of their growth. Awarded as the Best Cosmetic Clinic by Global Healthcare & Wellness, Kosmoderma is all set to bring on board an art facility for plastic surgeries.

With the previous year’s prosperous financial growth, Kosmoderma aims to introduce more innovative technology and build a strong bond with its customers. Commenting on the growth, the COO of Kosmoderma Healthcare, Ms. Tanuushka K Lal, said, “Together, we have achieved phenomenal success as an organization. Our unwavering dedication, latest medical inclusions, innovative mindset &, and collaborative spirit have propelled us to new heights. Let us embrace this milestone as a catalyst for even greater achievements & continue to make a lasting impact in the years to come.”

With the latest collaboration with LPG France Studio, Kosmoderma is the sole LPG- France Studio for Skin & Body in their flagship store in Lavelle Road and will be the experiential session platform in India. With a vision to provide safe and effective treatment equipped with top-notch technology and the best of experts in the field, Kosmoderma Healthcare is on a mission to set more pathbreaking milestones in the future.

Kosmoderma:

Kosmoderma Skin Hair Body Clinic., one of the best skin, hair and body clinics in India, was founded in the year 2005 by Internationally renowned Celebrity Cosmetologist Dr. Chytra V Anand.

With US-FDA and European CE-approved accreditations to its name, the brand envisions being the leading skin, hair and body healthcare provider to the Indian masses, offering safe and effective world-class procedures at affordable prices.

