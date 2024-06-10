Kosmoderma introduces cutting-edge technologies at their newest clinic launch in Mumbai

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10: Leading dermatology clinic Kosmoderma Skin, Hair & Body Clinic inaugurated their newest clinic in Mumbai. With this new addition they introduced high-end state-of-the-art technologies in the Indian aesthetic dermatology industry.

Founded in the year 2005 with a vision to offer safe and effective solutions for skin, hair and body concerns, Kosmoderma has gained a reputation for its superb efficiency and significant results. With each of their clinics they have brought on board the most renowned experienced professionals, expert guidance and groundbreaking technology to create a new wave in the aesthetic beauty industry.

A strong advocate of catering to all sorts of needs of their clients, Kosmoderma has believed in providing the best standard in beauty maintenance and making international technologies more accessible to the Indian consumers. Keeping this vision at the core, with their latest clinic launch in Mumbai, Kosmoderma introduced Soprano Titanium, Morpheus 8 & Forma and HydraFacial equipment to provide exclusive premium services to their esteemed clients. Notable guests such as celebrity dermatologist Dr Jamuna Pai, Dr Vishakha Shivdasani, Dr Namrata Jadwani, Dr Soma Sarkar and Dr Sanjeev Neogi graced their presence at the unveiling of the new clinic in Mumbai.

Commenting on the expansion of Kosmoderma family in Mumbai, Founder & CEO, Celebrity Cosmetic Dermatologist Dr Chytra V Anand said, "We, at Kosmoderma, work tirelessly to ensure we provide only the best and the finest of treatments to our clients. The launch of Kosmoderma's tenth clinic is a new milestone in promising efficacious solutions with the best of technology in aesthetics and cosmetic dermatology."

Dr Manisha P Kothari, who leads the Mumbai clinic expressed her enthusiasm of being associated with Kosmoderma's legacy and said, "I am extremely delighted to announce the launch of Kosmoderma's 10th clinic in Mumbai. My commitment to continual growth in the field of Medical Aesthetics clubbed with the excellency of Kosmoderma Skin, Hair & Body Clinics is a perfect synergy to bring premium service and utmost client satisfaction to the people of Mumbai. The team is elated and ready to provide luxurious rejuvenation for our clients in the city."

On this precious moment of reaching a benchmark in Kosmoderma's journey, Chief Operating Officer Tanuushka K Lal commented, "The inauguration of the 10th addition to our star-studded line of clinics is nothing short of a momentous occasion for us. I truly am of the belief that a great brand is the culmination of the efforts of a great team behind it. We are beyond pleased that the efforts of our dynamic team have borne fruit, allowing us to grow and zip past many more milestones in the future. We at Kosmoderma continue to be trailblazers in our field, continuously pushing the limits of innovation. We have seen especially notable additions to our portfolio in pigmentation and acne treatments, spanning the latest technologies, specialised services and advanced products developed. On behalf of Kosmoderma Skin Hair and Body Clinics, I look forward to providing our clients with treatments that are in the forefront of technological breakthroughs to leave you with results with the heartiest of smiles."

Kosmoderma's remarkable contribution to the aesthetic dermatology industry consistently reflect the core values of the brand and their ongoing dedication to innovation leads them towards the goal of setting new standards in high-quality care and fostering a world-class experience for every individual they serve.

To know more visit: https://www.kosmoderma.com/

Kosmoderma Skin Hair & Body Clinic, one of the best aesthetic clinics in India was founded in the year 2005 by Internationally renowned Celebrity Cosmetic Dermatologist Dr Chytra V Anand.

With US-FDA and European CE approved accreditations to its name, the brand envisions to be the leading skin, hair and body healthcare provider to the Indian masses, offering safe and effective world class procedures at affordable prices.

