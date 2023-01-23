Kramik Yadav makes history, wins 2nd runner up title at Mr Caballero Universal Championship in Venezuela, Latin America

kramik yadav became the first Mr india & first asian candidate to qualify for Caballero Universal competition and now he became the first asian candidate to enter the top placement holders league

Ahmedabad boy Kramik is a model, choreographer, and entrepreneur.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 23: In a huge achievement that will make all Indians, especially Gujaratis and Amdavadis, proud, Kramik Yadav, the Mr. Rubaru India Universal winner 2022, has been crowned as the second runner-up at the Caballero Universal competition in Venezuela (Latin America), the most successful nation in the International pageant industry.

Only those participants who have been crowned as Mr. Universal in their national competitions are eligible to take part in the Caballero Universal competition. Kramik, who is from Ahmedabad, was crowned Mr. Caballero Universal World 2nd runner-up at the competition, which took place from November 18 to December 2, and saw the participation from more than 17 countries. He was also the Mr. Caballero Universal Elegance World Special Winner.

Kramik had already made history even before the competition began. He was the first Mr. Rubaru India Universal winner to visit Venezuela, which has been ruling the pageant world since the dawn of international pageantry. He was also the first Asian candidate to qualify for the competition and is now the first person in Asia to find a place in the top league at the competition.

A model, choreographer, and entrepreneur, Kramik was chosen to represent India at Caballero Universal after he emerged the winner at Rubaru Mr. India, the country’s oldest and most prestigious men’s pageant, on October 5.

“I am really happy with the second runner-up finish at the Caballero Universal competition. I could have done one better and even won the title but with participants from several countries, the competition is very tough. There is very little that separates the winner and the runner-ups. My performance has also boosted my confidence and I believe I will do better in future. I also take this opportunity to thank Rubara Mr. India and its head Pankaj Kharbanda for all their support and guidance. It was winning the Rubara Mr. India title and the preparations after that that I am where I am,” says Kramik.

Kramik holds a degree in finance and accounting and is among the leading entrepreneurs in the Indian pageant world. Standing tall at six feet and one inch, he is a popular model and choreographer. He has expertise in all types of garba and Gujarati folk dance forms. He has choreographed several events and won multiple awards during Navratri.

About Caballero Universal competition: Caballero Universal is one of the biggest and fastest-growing international pageants in the world. The competition was a grand success and cement its place as a leading international pageant for men in just two years. It is also the first international competition to originate in the most successful nation in international pageantry – Venezuela. The competition is owned by one of the most successful fashion entrepreneurs in the world, Rafael E. Ramirez. The competition is supported and guided by legendary beauty pageant director and coach Osmel Sousa.

About Rubaru Mr. India: Rubaru Mr. India is India’s oldest and most prestigious men’s pageant. The pageant was created in the year 2004 and is currently being led by Mumbai-based Pankaj Kharbanda. Rubaru Mr. India contributes more than 70% to India’s male pageant industry. It produces the maximum number of Mr. India titleholders and other award winners.

