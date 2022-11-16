Kreedo Early Childhood Solutions launches a gaming app to improve learning outcomes in budget private schools and preschools

Kreedo Early Childhood Solutions, a Bengaluru-based company that provides end-to-end solutions to transform the way early learning is delivered in schools, has launched 'Practico', a gaming app for students from budget private schools and preschools. The app has been developed by employee volunteers from the technology team of UBS India.

Practico has been designed to reinforce learning and acquire skills through games. The app will be released to all schools that have partnered with Kreedo and it will be accessible to children between the ages of 3 to 6 years. The app will be an integral component of the Kreedo solution, which is currently used by 50,000+ children across 800+ schools in India.

Key features of the app:

- Practico has multiple learning tracks created as per the age group of the child and each track has games on subjects such as English, Mathematics, Environmental studies, Logical Reasoning, and Sensorial Learning.

- The games on the app are an extension of Kreedo's experiential and activity-based curriculum introduced in their partner schools.

- Each activity in the app will be an incremental challenge from the previous activity and they are based on real-life scenarios that children encounter in their daily lives.

- All games in the app will have control of error and self-learning built in a way that the child can explore, discover and learn without any intervention from adults.

- The games also reinforce learning through repetition and practice even as they ensure that the child is meaningfully engaged.

- As the child completes the games on the app, a skill report is generated which gives insights into the skills and concepts learnt by the child.

Matthias Schacke, India Country Head, UBS, said, "At UBS, we want to participate in opportunities that drive better education across all age groups. And technology can play a key role in improving access to quality education. We are happy to partner with Kreedo in their efforts to create social change by focusing on the early years of a child's education and laying a strong foundation for future learning."

Commenting on the launch, V K Manikandan, Co-Founder, Kreedo, said, "At Kreedo, we believe in taking an ecosystem approach towards creating better learning experiences for children. The Practico app is a step in that direction. Our offline curriculum has received an overwhelming response and we hope that our new gaming app will receive a similar response from our partner schools and students."

"We would like to thank UBS for their support in developing and launching the app. We look forward to working with them closely to impact the lives of millions of children across the country."

Kreedo is on a mission to change the way early learning is delivered in budget private schools and preschools. Founded in 2012 by husband-wife duo Mridula Shridhar and VK Manikandan, both alumni of IIM-C, the company has a goal to partner with 7000+ schools and positively impact the lives of 1 Million+ children in India's budget private schools by 2025.

India has an estimated 3,50,000+ budget private schools, which charge less than Rs. 30,000/- per year and mostly cater to students from low-income families. Learning outcomes are quite low in most of these schools with the majority of them still following rote methods and having limited resources to support or train their teachers. Kreedo is transforming the learning experiences of children in these schools via a structured and immersive learning process.

Kreedo's curriculum comprises the 6T Learning Framework that has Play Based Learning at its core and includes Toys, Technology, Theory (books), Teacher Training, Timetable, and Teamwork (peer learning). By setting up activity labs and consistently training teachers, Kreedo offers a comprehensive solution that empowers schools to significantly improve learning outcomes.

In July 2022, the company raised USD 2.3 Million in Pre Series A Funding. The round was led by Switzerland-based UBS Optimus Foundation, Spectrum Impact, Gray Matters Capital and 1Crowd, with participation from Innospark Ventures, IIM-CAN, and The Chennai Angels.

Kreedo partners with budget private schools and preschools and transforms the way learning is delivered in the early years. Kreedo has so far impacted 2,50,000+ children by implementing its curriculum in 400+ budget private schools and 1500+ preschools and has measured learning outcomes that are 50 per cent better than market in budget private schools based on an independent study done by FSG.

Website:

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor