KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Posts 62 Percentage Consolidated Revenue Surge in Q4 FY25

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13: KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited (NSE - KRN | BSE - 544263), One of the prominent manufacturers and exporters of aluminium/copper fins, copper tube heat exchangers, water coils, and condenser and evaporator coils has announced its Audited Financial Results for Q4 and FY25.

Q4 & FY25 Key Financial Highlights

Q4 FY25 Consolidated Financial Performance:

* Total Income: Rs135.83 Cr, YoY growth of 62.30%

* EBITDA: Rs18.89 Cr, YoY growth of 7.48%

* Net Profit: Rs14.87 Cr, YoY growth of 23.44%

* EPS: Rs2.39, YoY change of -8.78%

FY25 Consolidated Financial Performance:

* Total Income: Rs441.71 Cr, YoY growth of 40.79%

* EBITDA: Rs70.51 Cr, YoY growth of 20.63%

* Net Profit: Rs52.88 Cr, YoY growth of 34.25%

* EPS: Rs9.75, YoY growth of 11.30%

Q4 FY25 Standalone Financial Performance:

* Total Income: Rs132.16 Cr, YoY growth of 58.18%

* EBITDA: Rs20.24 Cr, YoY growth of 13.07%

* Net Profit: Rs13.75 Cr, YoY growth of 10.98%

* EPS: Rs2.20, YoY change of -18.52%

FY25 Standalone Financial Performance:

* Total Income: Rs438.47 Cr, YoY growth of 39.82%

* EBITDA: Rs71.01 Cr, YoY growth of 20.50%

* Net Profit: Rs50.17 Cr, YoY growth of 25.79%

* EPS: Rs9.25, YoY growth of 4.28%

Other Key Highlights for FY25 - Consolidated

1) The company reported total segment revenue of Rs429.85 Cr, marking 39% YoY growth.

* Domestic Revenue stood at Rs362.40 Cr, contributing approximately 84% of total segment revenue, reflecting a 38% increase over the previous year.

* Overseas Revenue stood at Rs67.45 Cr, accounting for 16%, and registered a 49% YoY growth, with major contributions from the UAE (Rs34.87 Cr) and Canada (Rs13.71 Cr).

The company also earned revenue from a diverse set of international markets including Italy, American Samoa, USA, Poland, Ireland, and Germany, underlining its expanding global reach.

2) The company has significantly reduced its debt position during FY25 with decline of 82% in long-term borrowings and a 38% reduction in short-term borrowings compared to the previous year

3) KRN is in line with the planned utilization of funds raised through the IPO, primarily towards the proposed manufacturing facility at Neemrana, Rajasthan.

Comment on Financial Performance Mr. Santosh Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited said, "FY25 has been a landmark year for KRN, with strong operational performance and key milestones. We maintained capacity utilization above 90%, reflecting healthy demand and efficient execution. During the year, we operationalized our bar-plate facility and launched a dedicated R&D arm to drive innovation. Our focus on efficiency also progressed well, with solar integration, automation, and ERP implementation enhancing transparency, cost control, and discipline. These structural improvements are set to boost our margin profile over the coming years.

Looking ahead, commercial production at our Neemrana plant under KRN HVAC is expected in Q2 FY26. This facility, with a sixfold capacity increase, will support entry into high-growth sectors like railway electrification, heavy equipment, and industrial cooling. We aim to scale capacity utilization to 80-85% over the next three years, supported by a strong order pipeline and our MoU with the Rajasthan government.

Sectoral demand remains robust, particularly in cold storage, data centers, and commercial cooling. Export opportunities, especially in North America, are improving due to favorable tariff changes. Our recent entry into the bar & plate segment is also gaining momentum in railway and industrial applications. With these tailwinds and our growing capabilities, KRN is well-positioned to tap emerging opportunities in energy-efficient infrastructure, both in India and globally."

