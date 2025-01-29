KRN Heat Exchanger Reports 74% Growth in Q3 FY25 Consolidated Revenues and Profits

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29: KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited (NSE - KRN | BSE - 544263), one of the leading manufacturers and exporters specializing in aluminium/copper fins, copper tube heat exchangers, water coils, and condenser and evaporator coils, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q3 & 9M FY25.

Q3 FY25 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of Rs 116.36 Cr, YoY growth of 73.67%

* EBITDA of Rs 15.81 Cr, YoY growth of 34.76%

* Net Profit of Rs 13.73 Cr, YoY growth of 74.44%

* EPS of Rs 2.12, YoY growth of 23.98%

9M FY25 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of Rs 305.88 Cr, YoY growth of 32.96%

* EBITDA of Rs 51.62 Cr, YoY growth of 26.28%

* Net Profit of Rs 38.01 Cr, YoY growth of 39.02%

* EPS of Rs 7.36, YoY growth of 19.87%

Q3 FY25 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of Rs 107.10 Cr, YoY growth of 59.85%

* EBITDA of Rs 16.14 Cr, YoY growth of 37.39%

* Net Profit of Rs 12.69 Cr, YoY growth of 60.95%

* EPS of Rs 1.93, YoY growth of 12.87%

9M FY25 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of Rs 306.30 Cr, YoY growth of 33.15%

* EBITDA of Rs 50.76 Cr, YoY growth of 23.72%

* Net Profit of Rs 36.42 Cr, YoY growth of 32.48%

* EPS of Rs 7.05, YoY growth of 14.26%

Comment on Financial Performance Santosh Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited said, "We are extremely pleased with the exceptional performance demonstrated in Q3 FY25, reflecting the strength of our strategic initiatives, resource optimization and unwavering commitment to quality.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on expanding our capabilities and sustaining our growth trajectory. The continued growth in demand for energy-efficient and customized heat exchanger solutions positions us well for further success in the HVAC&R industry. Our recent investment of Rs235.76 Cr via a rights issue into KRN HVAC Products Private Limited will bolster our capacity, reinforcing our leadership in the market. We will continue to prioritize enhancing our manufacturing processes, ensuring that we meet international quality standards while offering reliable and durable products to our customers. As we navigate the coming quarters, we remain confident that our strategic focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction will enable us to achieve continued success and deliver sustainable value in the future."

Q3 FY25 Key Business Highlights

Subsidiary Investment

Invested Rs235.76 Cr via a rights issue in its subsidiary, KRN HVAC Products Private Limited, retaining a 99.99% stake.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor