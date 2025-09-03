Krupalu Metals Limited to Launch SME IPO on BSE to Fund Expansion

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], September 3: In a significant move to fuel its growth and enhance manufacturing capabilities, Krupalu Metals Limited, a key player in the brass and copper industry, has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the SME platform of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE SME). The IPO, a fixed-price issue aiming to raise ₹1,347.84 lakhs, will be open for subscription from September 8, 2025, to September 10, 2025.

The company’s decision to go public underscores its ambition to scale operations and meet the rising demand for its specialized metal products. The funds generated from the IPO are earmarked for crucial strategic investments, primarily focusing on capital expenditure for new plant and machinery and fulfilling the company's working capital requirements. This strategic infusion of capital will allow Krupalu Metals to broaden its product portfolio to include new dimensions of brass and copper sheets and to increase production of value-added components like cutting inserts, bus bars, and electrical parts.

A Journey of Growth and Excellence

Founded in 2009 by the visionary Mr. Jagdish Parsottambhai Katariya, Krupalu Metals has evolved from Krupalu Engineering Services Private Limited into a recognized name in the brass and copper sector. Located in Jamnagar, Gujarat—famously known as the “Brass City of India”—the company leverages its strategic location and a 10,532 sq. ft. manufacturing facility to serve a diverse client base across India and internationally.

Over the past decade, Krupalu Metals has established a strong presence by manufacturing and supplying high-quality brass and copper sheets, strips, and custom-engineered components for the electrical, construction, automotive, and engineering industries. The company’s commitment to quality is further validated by its ISO 9001:2015 certification.

Strong Financial Performance

Krupalu Metals has demonstrated a consistent track record of financial performance, with notable growth over the last three years. The company’s restated financials highlight a robust upward trajectory:

Total revenue surged from ₹3,357.94 lakhs in FY 2023 to ₹ 4,849.59 lakhs in FY 2025, reflecting strong market demand and operational efficiency.

Profit After Tax (PAT) witnessed a remarkable increase from ₹41.85 lakhs to ₹ 215.09 lakhs during the same period.

The company's profitability also improved, with the EBITDA margin rising from 3.20% to 7.65%, and a healthy Return on Net Worth (RoNW) of 35.12% in FY 2025.

These figures underscore the company’s financial discipline and its ability to generate significant returns for its stakeholders.

IPO and Investment Details

The IPO is a fixed-price issue of 18,72,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each. The shares are being offered at a price of ₹72 per share. Following the IPO, the company’s equity capital will increase to ₹587.20 lakhs, and the promoters’ holding will be diluted to 31.88%.

Investors can apply for a minimum lot size of 1,600 equity shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹1,15,200. The issue allocation is structured to provide opportunities for a broad range of investors, with a 50% allocation for retail investors (₹640.51 lakhs) and 50% for non-retail investors (₹639.36 lakhs). A portion of ₹67.97 lakhs is also reserved for the market maker.

Leadership and Industry Outlook

The company is led by its promoters, Mr. Jagdish Parsottambhai Katariya and Mr. Navinbhai Katariya, who possess extensive industry knowledge and a strategic vision for growth. Their leadership has been pivotal in steering Krupalu Metals towards becoming a growth-oriented enterprise that combines traditional craftsmanship with modern innovation.

“This IPO marks a significant milestone in our journey,” said Mr. Jagdish Katariya, Promoter and Managing Director of Krupalu Metals. “With the support of our investors, we are committed to scaling up operations, upgrading technology, and meeting the growing demand from domestic and international clients. Our focus remains on delivering high-quality, customized solutions that add value to multiple industries.”

The IPO comes at a time when the Indian brass and copper industry is experiencing a surge in demand, propelled by government-led initiatives like “Make in India” and rising infrastructure and electrification projects. Industry analysts are optimistic that companies like Krupalu Metals, with their established manufacturing base and ambitious expansion plans, are well-positioned to capitalize on these favorable market dynamics.

The listing of Krupalu Metals on the BSE SME is expected to provide the company with increased visibility, a platform for future fundraising, and enhanced corporate governance, all of which will contribute to its long-term growth and value creation for shareholders.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Issuer Company: Krupalu Metals Limited

Contact: Mr. Vasant Kuber Soni

Mr. Vasant Kuber Soni Address: Plot No 4345, GIDC PHASE-III, Dared Udhyognagar, Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, 361009

Plot No 4345, GIDC PHASE-III, Dared Udhyognagar, Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, 361009 Tel: +91 7862060996

+91 7862060996 Email: compliance@krupalumetals.com

Lead Manager to the Issue: Finshore Management Services Ltd.

Contact: Mr. S Ramakrishna Iyengar

Mr. S Ramakrishna Iyengar Address: “Anandlok”, Block-A, 2nd Floor, Room No. 207, 227 A.J.C. Bose Road, Kolkata – 700020, West Bengal, India

“Anandlok”, Block-A, 2nd Floor, Room No. 207, 227 A.J.C. Bose Road, Kolkata – 700020, West Bengal, India Tel: +91 33 22895101 / 46032561

+91 33 22895101 / 46032561 E-mail: info@finshoregroup.com

Registrar to the Issue: Cameo Corporate Services Ltd.

Contact: Ms. K. Sreepriya

Ms. K. Sreepriya Address: “Subramanian Building”, No. 1, Club House Road, Chennai – 600 002, India

“Subramanian Building”, No. 1, Club House Road, Chennai – 600 002, India Tel: +91-44-60020700 / 28460390

+91-44-60020700 / 28460390 E-mail: ipo@cameoindia.com

Market Maker to the Issue: Anant Securities

Contact: Mr. Rakesh Sethia

Mr. Rakesh Sethia Address: 2H, 2nd Floor, 4 Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Kolkata – 700071, West Bengal, India

2H, 2nd Floor, 4 Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Kolkata – 700071, West Bengal, India Tel: +91 91474 73737

+91 91474 73737 E-mail: anantsecurities1@gmail.com

