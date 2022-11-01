Kshitij Jain and Manish Jindal wins ET Global Indian Leaders Awards 2022 for Excellence in Accounting Outsourcing and Entrepreneurship

Mindspace Outsourcing Services Pvt Ltd received another accolade in its already illustrious journey for its positive impact on the industry through Accounting Outsourcing and Entrepreneurship.

Kshitij Jain and Manish Jindal, the Co-Founders of Mindspace Outsourcing Services Pvt Ltd were felicitated at the Economic Times Global Indian Leaders awards ceremony by well-known Bollywood actress Dia Mirza. The award was to recognize their leadership and the company's influence on excellence in Accounting Outsourcing and Entrepreneurship.

Speaking after being felicitated at the ET Global Indian Leader awards 2022, Kshitij Jain and Manish Jindal the Co-Founder of Mindspace Outsourcing Services Pvt. Ltd., said: "We are honoured to be recognized by the Economic Times for our efforts in Accounting Outsourcing Services. The award is not only a testament of who we are as a company but also a celebration of our strong, enthusiastic, and passionate Team of Mindspace who are delivering the best Accounting Services to the clients in US, UK, Australia and Canada, UAE."

Kshitij Jain is a Qualified Charted Accountant, Xero & QB ProAdvisor with more than 15 years of successful experience. He is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He is a Member of TIE JAIPUR, JIIF & JITO, and a Member of ICAI and Nasscom. Kshitij is also an active Philanthropist, he has mentored various start-ups. He has received an award by Pioneer for Global Indian 2021, he has managed the JIIF Innovation centre, delivered talks to Management Training Institutes on outsourcing and business setup in the US and UK, Automation in the cloud accounting and helped accounting firms in digital transformation and attended the Training session at IIM Ahmadabad. Kshitij specializes in management accounting. He has also participated in International Exhibitions in San Jose, London, Sydney, New York and Las Vegas. Kshitij loves playing Tennis and He Follows Arsenal Franchise.

Manish Jindal is the Co-founder of the company and mainly looks into client delivery functions. He is a Qualified Chartered Accountant, Certified Xero, QB, QB Online Proadvisor, DISA and AIA (UK); He is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Manish specializes in management reporting, year-end accounts & Tax returns. Manish is an avid badminton Player and he follows Rajasthan Royals Franchise in Cricket.

Mindspace Outsourcing Services Pvt Ltd was founded by Kshitij Jain and Manish Jindal in the year 2008 with the aim to provide value-added Financial Outsourcing Solutions to Accounting Firms. Mindspace is a client-centric organization and their Value proposition is Knowledge-Based Approach, Quality Deliverables leading to effective Value Based Outsourcing. They believe even routine accounting and bookkeeping functions deserve special treatment. They seek to enhance the business performance of their clients.

Mindspace provide Accounting outsourcing services to Accounting Firms and businesses in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and UAE. Mindspace Outsourcing Services is a GDPR, ISO 9001 & ISO 27001 Certified and registered on ICO, UK. Mindspace has a team of expert Chartered Accountants, ACCAs, MBAs, and Experienced Commerce Graduates to leverage some of the world's best Accounting solutions.

In the last 12 years, Mindspace has delivered 65,000 plus hours of work. Mindspace team have served various client industries including Retail, Online Retail, E-commerce, Logistics, Construction, Bars and restaurants, travel, Entertainment, Law firms, and Consulting firms.

You can learn more at

This story has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor