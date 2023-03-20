KShop launches new website, Offering a streamlined shopping experience for premium mobile accessories

New Delhi [India], March 20 (/SRV): KShop, a brand that offers premium mobile accessories, launched its new website on March 1, 2021. The launch of the new website is an exciting step for KShop, as it provides customers with a streamlined and user-friendly experience when browsing and purchasing products and also features easy navigation, detailed product descriptions, and high-quality product images, making it simple for customers to find exactly what they're looking for.

At KShop, you can find a huge range of stylish and reliable phone case covers for various mobile brands, including iPhone, Samsung, MI, OnePlus, Samsung, Oppo, VIVO, Realme, and many more. KShop provides you with durable Mobile covers puffed with microfiber to prevent your phone from scratches, bumps, and drops. Along with silicon case covers, you can also buy a premium range of fabric back covers, leather mobile covers, matte case covers, transparent covers and glass cases, and 360 case covers.

According to Sunny Kumar, the co-founder and CEO of KShop, the newly launched website will significantly enhance the customers' shopping experience. The platform boasts a user-friendly interface, a diverse range of products, and easy navigation through which customers can peruse through an assortment of mobile accessories such as phone cases, charging cables, power banks, and wireless chargers. Speaking on the launch of the new website, Sunny Kumar said, "We are thrilled to unveil our new website, which offers our customers an even more seamless shopping experience. Our primary objective has always been to provide premium mobile accessories that enhance the user experience, and we are excited to continue to do so through our new website."

The brand, founded in 2019, with the thought behind its inception being to provide "Considered Solutions Suitable For Modern & Digital Living." is currently only available through their online website, which offers a range of premium mobile accessories designed to enhance the overall user experience of mobile devices and provide customers with a stylish and functional accessory that complements their personal style. KShop identified a gap in the market for high-end tech accessories that were previously unavailable or too expensive for most people. The brand saw this as an opportunity to enter the multi-million dollar industry and provide customers with high-quality mobile accessories at an affordable price point.

In the past two years, KShop has experienced tremendous growth of 300%, with a customer base of over 70,000. The brand is currently available solely through their website, but they plan to expand their presence to other platforms in the future. Currently, KShop has a small but dedicated team of 5-10 employees who are committed to providing excellent customer service and ensuring that the website runs smoothly.

The recent launch of KShop's website is a clear indication of their desire to extend their customer base and enhance the shopping experience. This news is particularly exciting for mobile device users searching for top-quality accessories that combine both style and functionality. KShop's commitment to catering to contemporary and digital lifestyles positions it to emerge as a dominant force in the mobile accessory market.

For more information, please visit: http://www.kssshop.com/

