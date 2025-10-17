K'taka Contractors' Association warns Cong govt of protests on pending Rs 33,000 crore dues

Bengaluru, Oct 17 The State Contractors' Association on Friday urged the Congress-led government in Karnataka to release Rs 33,000 crore in pending dues to contractors and warned that if the money was not released, they would halt all works across the state and stage a large-scale protest.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, the State Contractors' Association President R. Manjunath said, “The Congress leaders assured us that if they came to power, they would resolve contractors’ issues. Now, they are not clearing dues. Contractors are left with no option but to consider extreme measures.”

He added that wives and children of contractors are constantly reaching out to the association. Out of a total of Rs 52,000 crore in pending bills, a few departments have released some money, leaving Rs 33,000 crore still unpaid. “We will wait for another month. If the money is not released, we will launch a strong agitation,” he warned.

Manjunath further alleged, “Congress leaders had earlier claimed there would be no commission for issuing ‘NOCs’ to contractors. We have brought to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s notice that under his government, higher commissions are being collected.” He clarified, “We have not complained to the CM about the exact proportion of commissions, whether 40, 60, or 80 per cent.”

He added, “We do not want conflict with the state government and aim to resolve the issue amicably. We will meet all ministers of the concerned departments and convey our deadline. Under this government, tenders are allotted through a package system, benefiting only a few large contractors, while small contractors are unable to secure work. In some cases, a single contractor is allotted work worth Rs 100 crore.”

Responding to the Contractors’ Association president’s allegation that the commission racket continues under the Congress government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in Mysuru on Friday that those making such claims should approach the court. He maintained that the allegations are being made deliberately against the government.

Earlier, at the beginning of October, the Karnataka State Contractors' Association had written to CM Siddaramaiah alleging 80 per cent commission and nepotism in state contracts by ministers and leaders.

The BJP Karnataka unit slammed the Congress-led government for running a 40 per cent campaign against the previous government led by Basavaraj Bommai and demanded the resignation of CM Siddaramaiah over the 80 per cent allegations. The association had also sent the letter to the Congress high command.

