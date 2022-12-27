Kuber Shopee Join Hands with IFA Season 3

December 27: Kuber Shopee was one of the key supporters at third edition of India Fashion Awards. It is an initiative by Mr. Sanjay Nigam that celebrates the efforts, hard work and contribution of fashion industry professionals. India Fashion Awards is a unique and treasured celebration of the Indian Fashion industry. It not only recognizes but also promotes the creativity, passion, innovation, and talent of the champions of the fashion industry on a global stage.

Kuber Shoppe a brand that came into existence to enhance Indian shopping experience. Primarily it is your trusted general store, with a world of benefits for every customer. Launched in November 2016, they are working consistently to improvise the meaning of general store. They simplify your living by serving your needs at your doorstep. Kuber Shoppe is India’s promising and popular retail store that inspires trust through lucrative offers.

Managed by Vineet Malu, the industrious son of the company’s Director Vikas Malu, the brand was the brainchild of Vikas who continues to pursue a formidable expansion of the company in diverse ways and industries. But more importantly, the goal is to provide solutions for the Indian people.

The event also witnessed the launch of the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, an initiative by India Fashion Awards and the first ever Fashion based support fund in India. FEF is a platform that will be investing in the entrepreneurial projects and businesses of fashion-based entrepreneurs. FEF is a platform which will be investing in the entrepreneurial projects and businesses of Fashion based entrepreneurs. Anyone in fashion industry who is seeking an investment for their dream business can try their luck.At India Fashion Awards, Kuber Shoppe also supported the Art and Textile category. The winner for the same were Ambika Devi, Dalavayi Kullayappa, Krishna Kant Sharma, Vankar Bhimji Kanji, Shahibuddin Ansari and Designer Robert Naorem.

Mr Vikas Malu stated he is elated to be part of the fashion awards as one of the key supporter and it was indeed proud moment to felicitate individuals who contributed to Arts and textile industry.

