Kubik features at Indian Design Week (IDW 2023) with their partner Ozone Group

New Delhi [India], March 31 (/PNN): Kubik, a leading Indian name in the Demountable glass partition Solutions category, participated in the event with their partner Ozone Group who was an official hardware and security solution partner at the India Design Week. IDW is one of the largest exhibitions of the finest luxury brands in home design and decor in India. The event was held from 23rd - 26th February at Okhla NSIC Grounds, New Delhi, bringing together 136+ exhibitors from across India and around the world.

Kubik Featured with Ozone Overseas who showcased their theme 'Colours by Ozone' range which consisted of new colour variants of their most-used products - Pocket Sliding Systems, HANA Sliding system, Outliner Swing Doors, etc.

As part of the launch, the market leader created a captivating setup of the Ozone Elephant to represent the company's success over the past two decades. True to the brand's vision, old products were repurposed, highlighting efforts around innovation and sustainability. The giant elephant is also a representation of the group's seamless integration into national and international markets today.

Colours by Ozone picks from modern architectural trends and includes- black matt, black glossy, gold matt, gold glossy, rose gold matt, rose gold glossy, antique bronze, and natural wood finishes. The new collection renders freedom to architects and interior designers, giving them a chance to play with colours while designing living and workspaces that are adaptable and convenient for all.

Jimesh Shah - Managing director of Kubik says - Demountable Glass Partitions are both functional, beautiful, and a great way to break up any space without changing the structure of your space. You can also find wall partitions made out of any type of material and countless designs with Kubik. It's a fun way to add personality to a space while creating more privacy and sound proofing.

Kubik being the pioneer in the glass partition industry for the past 8 years it has been focusing on innovation to fit clients needs and has come up with multiple new glass partition systems ranging from thin to thick profile.

