Kuhl Unveils Ritzz R3: A Smart, Energy-Efficient Ceiling Fan for Modern Homes

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 28: Kuhl, a prominent name in premium home appliances, has introduced the Kuhl Ritzz R3 BLDC Ceiling Fan, a fusion of sophisticated design and cutting-edge technology aimed at delivering year-round comfort, intelligent control, and energy efficiency.

At the core of the Ritzz R3 is a 30-watt BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) motor, designed to deliver consistent, high-performance airflow while consuming up to 65% less electricity than conventional fans. This innovation is backed by a 5-star BEE energy rating, supporting both sustainability and long-term cost savings. With aerodynamic blades and an integrated ambient downlight, the fan enhances both ventilation and decor, offering functionality with flair.

True to its smart-home positioning, the Ritzz R3 is equipped with intelligent connectivity options, allowing users to operate it through a remote, mobile app, or voice commands via Alexa. Whether you're at home or away, you can manage airflow and lighting with ease adding convenience to comfort.

Designed for year-round utility, the fan features a reverse mode that circulates warm air during winters, helping maintain an even room temperature. This all-season compatibility makes it an ideal choice for Indian households across diverse climates.

The Kuhl Ritzz R3 doesn't just perform well it's built to last. With an anti-dust coating, low-noise motor, and a robust 5-year warranty on the motor, the fan offers durability with minimal maintenance. Additional specifications include a sweep size of 1320 mm, rated speed of 175 RPM, air delivery of 260 CMM, and operation at 230V, ensuring powerful and reliable performance in every corner of your home.

Available in two elegant finishes White and Brown the Kuhl Ritzz R3 is now available at a best price of Rs9,449, exclusively on www.kuhl.in. For inquiries or customer assistance, reach out to the Kuhl helpline at 92-789-12345.

With Ritzz R3, Kuhl continues to redefine smart living bringing together comfort, design, and intelligent technology in one sleek ceiling fan.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor