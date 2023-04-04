Kyrgyzstan’s Deputy Minister Visits India to Explore Bilateral Tourism Opportunities

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, April 4: A new chapter in the development of tourism between Kyrgyzstan and India has begun following the visit of Mr. Shatmanov Samat Bekturovich, the Hon’ble Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic, to India.

During his visit, Mr. Bekturovich met with the Hon’ble Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Mr. Kishan Reddy, Hon’ble minister for culture, tourism and development, to discuss the current state, prospects, and initiatives of cooperation between Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in the field of tourism.

The meeting, which was held in Varanasi, India, saw an exchange of views on the promotion of sustainable tourism and the future prospects and plans for a bilateral tourism trade between Kyrgyz Republic and India.

Speaking to reporters in Bishkek, Mr. Bekturovich expressed his optimism about the collaboration between the two countries in the tourism sector, saying “The visit to the state of Uttar Pradesh, especially to a place like Varanasi which is now on the world map for the kind of tourism it is attracting, was very fruitful. We are very hopeful that the two countries will now collaborate and work towards further development in this sector which is holding huge potential in the larger interest of people of India and Kyrgyzstan.”

The visit marks a significant step in strengthening the ties between the two nations and opens up new opportunities for the growth and development of the tourism sector in both Kyrgyzstan and India. With a shared commitment to promoting sustainable tourism, this collaboration is set to benefit not only the two countries but also the region as a whole.

