Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana are taking part in India's largest-ever sports gathering, 'LaEx Sammilana-2022,' organised by La Excellence, India's premier IAS Academy.

La Ex Sammilana 2022, a two-day sporting event beginning March 9, was organised to enable UPSC aspirants to embody the 3Rs--Re-energise, Re-invent, and Revitalise--in preparation for the upcoming Civil Services examinations.

Cricket, volleyball, throw ball, carrom, chess, and badminton are all included in this inclusive sports event. Every cricket team must have female players. La Ex Sammilana 3.0 has elicited an overwhelming response from UPSC aspirants from all three states. There are 28 cricket teams, 168 badminton players, 9 volleyball teams, 50 chess players, and 68 carom players participating in the two-day sporting event.

Dr Rambabu Paladugu, who is the brainchild behind La Excellence institute for civil services said, "UPSC is one of the most difficult exams; candidates must study 12-14 hours a day, 365 days a year, and isolate themselves socially. La Ex Sammilana acts as a booster dose for UPSC aspirants, offering motivation to assist them to overcome monotony and lethargy."

Recently, , India's best institute for IAS and other civil services is ranked as Number one institute for IAS coaching in Karnataka, AP and Telangana is preparing aspirants for the Civil Services examinations at all three levels including UPSC preliminary test, UPSC main examination, and personality test. Since its inception at Ashok Nagar in Hyderabad in 2009, the Institute has helped hundreds of students to enter the Civil Services including IAS, IFS, IPS, and other Central Services.

La Excellence has recently established Gayatri Residential campus with a library and hostel facility in Moinabad, Hyderabad. Having served students across the offline platforms in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, La Excellence is expanding its footprint in New Delhi. It is also very active in test series, revision programs for civil services. RRP (rapid revision program) material of la Excellence is renowned across India.

Geetha Shankar, director of La Excellence's Bengaluru branch, said, "This sporting event is envisaged to improve the administrative qualities like leadership, team spirit, competitive and strategic thinking. It develops social relationships among the UPSC aspirants of various institutions and study centers".

