La French Tech India Summit 2025 Drives Indo-French AI Partnership with 250+ Leaders as India-France Year of Innovation 2026 Approaches

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 7: The La French Tech India AI Summit 2025, held in Bangalore, brought together leaders from government, industry, startups, and academia across India and France to advance a shared approach to artificial intelligence. Organised by La French Tech India in partnership with IFCCI, Business France, the Consulate General of France in Bangalore, and CCEF, the summit reaffirmed the growing strategic partnership between the two countries, especially in the lead-up to the India-France Year of Innovation 2026.

The summit focused on aligning efforts in inclusive AI innovation, public interest-driven technology, and international cooperation. It opened with a video message from Ms. Clara Chappaz, France's Minister of State for Digital Affairs, followed by remarks from Mr. Marc Lamy, Consul General of France in Bengaluru and Ajay Krishnan, Vice President, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM). Together, they set the tone for a day of open and constructive dialogue on how AI can be shaped to serve broader societal goals.

The summit served as a pivotal platform to showcase how France's strengths in deeptech, cutting-edge research, and ethical regulation can complement India's scale, digital public infrastructure, and world-class talent, shaping a new global model for AI.

Mr. Sharad Sharma, Co-founder of iSPIRT, delivered the keynote address and called for India and France to lead a model of AI development that balances technological advancement with local and global responsibilities. This was followed by a panel discussion with leaders including Dr. Gaurav Aggarwal of Jio Reliance, Mr.Partha Rao Co-founder & CEO, Prints.AI, Mr. Amit Pingle of Michelin Innovation Lab, and Mr. Umakant Soni of AI Foundry moderated by Ms. Madhusha Mishra of Link. They shared perspectives on how both countries can collaborate on scalable AI applications that serve real-world needs.

The second half of the summit turned to the ethical challenges surrounding AI. Mr. Hari Subramanian, Fellow at NitiAI and iSPIRT, presented guiding principles for public trust in emerging technologies, followed by a keynote from Ms. Mehak Kasbekar of Brut India on media's responsibility in shaping technology narratives. A panel moderated by Mr. Rajesh Desai of Lyra India brought together Mr. Olivier Flous of Thales, Ms. Astha Kapoor of Aapti Institute, Mr. Shiv Kumar DVS of OVH, and Mr. Sachin Kumar, VP of AI Solutions, QpiAi, who discussed frameworks for building AI systems that respect human values and protect societal interests.

Souad Tenfiche, CEO of Link Innovations and Co-Chair of La French Tech India, said, "AI will define the future. The real question is: who defines AI? France and India are stepping forward together to offer a new answer, one not based on surveillance or monopoly, but on openness, trust, and the common good. This summit builds on our joint declaration to develop AI that respects human rights, protects fundamental freedoms, and addresses global priorities. For French companies aiming to build impactful, scalable AI solutions, India is more than a market, it's a strategic growth partner."

Charlotte de Beauregard, Director at Capgemini and Co-Chair of La French Tech India, said, "Technology leadership today is not just about creating new solutions, but about guiding their use responsibly. What we saw at this summit was a clear and shared vision from India and France to build AI systems that reflect shared values and practical needs. With La French Tech, our aim is to help build bridges between the French and Indian tech ecosystems, so this vision translates into joined projects that enable people, support businesses, and help AI evolve in a way that benefits society."

The summit concluded with a renewed commitment to deepening India-France cooperation in technology and innovation. With AI shaping the next phase of digital transformation globally, the La French Tech India AI Summit underscored the urgency of developing shared frameworks that are both practical and people-first. The partnerships and exchanges initiated at this platform are expected to continue shaping bilateral projects and policy dialogues in the months to come.

France currently ranks third in the world for AI research and training, with over 1,000 AI startups and global leaders such as Mistral AI, Hugging Face, and Dataiku anchoring their European operations there. This summit further positions India and France as architects of a third, credible model of AI that promotes openness, ethics, and scalability.

La French Tech India is the official French Tech community in India, established in 2019 to bridge the French and Indian startup ecosystems. Connecting over 600 members, including startups, investors, and tech professionals, through events, advocacy, and cross-border collaboration, it is part of the La French Tech International Communities, volunteer-led groups of French or Francophile entrepreneurs based around the world. As integral members of the French Tech network, these communities promote France's innovation ecosystem globally, support the international expansion of French startups, and foster connections between local and French tech stakeholders. In close collaboration with the French embassy, the consulates, and institutional partners, La French Tech India organizes high-impact events like the French Tech India AI Summit, catalyzing partnerships in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence.

