Label Mithi Kalra announces its new store opening in Shahpur Jat

New Delhi (India), July 11: Light and Breezy Pastel colours have replaced Red Hues for the bridal lehengas. Known for making beautiful Indo-Western and ethnic outfits in dewy colours and soothing prints, Delhi-based couturier Mithi Kalra’s entire wear range boasts dresses and lehengas in light and breezy pastels. With easy, minimal and flowy drapes and silhouettes being the inspiration behind the collection, the exquisite range of lehengas and drape saris can be worn on any occasion.

Mithi Kalra launched her eponymous brand in 2012 after graduating from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), with a studio in Noida, and today she has launched another studio at Shahpur Jat; apart from that, her label – House of Mithi Kalra, has been tasting success by selling via her website www.mithikalra.com and exhibitions and social media channels like Facebook and Instagram.

According to Mithi Kalra, “My muse is anyone who loves comfortable, soft and enchanting attire. For us, Fashion is an expression of deep-rooted culture, ethnicity, and sustainability. We believe in keeping a good mix of affordable and aspirational styles,”

Mithi launched her second bigger offline studio in Shahpur Jat recently due to the paucity of space in the first one and increasing demand and visits from customers.

Actors like Pooja Sawant, Prajakta Mali and Sonali Kulkarni have been seen wearing her brand.

Mithi Kalra, who hails from Delhi, has always been fond of dressing mannequins since childhood; support from her family made her pursue her dreams further. With her vast clientele across the countries and globally, Kalra has displayed her designs at prominent shows like India Runway Week and done exhibitions in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities. In the future, she aims to tap into the US and European markets by doing shows and exhibitions there. They already have clientele dotted in these markets; thus, now they aim to expand in these markets better.

