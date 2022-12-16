Lakshmishree Investment announces the largest stock market sub-broker meet in Gujarat

Lakshmishree Investment & Securities Pvt Ltd, a Mumbai-based online trading and stockbroking company, has announced a series of seminars for sub-brokers across Gujarat in Western India. It is the biggest stock market sub-broker meet in Gujarat. These workshops will help existing sub-brokers and other entities interested in entering this field. Each seminar will help existing, and potential sub-brokers learn about technological advancements in the stockbroking field, onboarding new clients, and becoming owners of their businesses.

Speaking about the meetups spread across Gujarat, Shivendra Singh Bisen, VP - Marketing, Lakshmishree Investment, said "The purpose of these meetup events is to educate and train all interested parties in using digital technology to grow their business, understanding SEBI's regulatory requirements, and becoming successful business owners." He added, "Salil Shah, the Director of Lakshmishree, and I will travel 2,100+ km across Gujarat and meet more than 1,500 people in the next 14 days".

Further elaborating on the scale of these seminars, Salil Shah, Director of Lakshmishree Investment, said, "We plan to educate and train existing and potential stockbrokers across Gujarat between the 15th and 28th of December 2022. The major cities where we will hold the meet-ups are Ahmedabad (16th December), Mehsana (19th December), Rajkot (21st December), Junagadh (22nd December), Vadodara (26th December), and Surat (27th December). On the rest of the days, we will meet with sub-brokers individually across these and other towns in Gujarat including Gandhinagar, Mount Abu, Surendranagar, Boatad, Veraval, Somnath, etc."

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the capital markets regulator, issued a circular mandating how clients' funds must be settled. Many sub-brokers, trading members (TM), and others needed help understanding the formal circular. Kapadiya, a sub-broker, noted, "When I first read the July circular, I found it very dense. I wish someone were there physically to guide me regarding compliance requirements".

The seminar will also cover the changes this circular announced and educate attendees regarding the latest parameters they should comply with.

Many existing and potential sub-brokers asked for help to scale their business in a rapidly changing world. A sub-broker from Surat, Rawal said, "There are many digital tools today, and how our competitors use them is difficult to keep up with. We need a meetup that helps us update on how to get more clients using digital technologies." Recognizing their difficulties, Lakshmishree Investment planned a 14-day Sub-broker Meet in Gujarat.

Lakshmishree Investment & Securities Pvt Ltd has a regional office in Ahmedabad and RMs in 10+ cities across Gujarat. With more people opting for self-sufficiency and entrepreneurship, stockbroking has opened a new window of opportunity. This series of seminars across Gujarat is expected to help existing, and potential sub-brokers update their knowledge, gain new skills, and become successful business owners

Lakshmishree Investments will onboard eligible individuals and entities to its partnership program, with the help of which they can start their own businesses. In particular, this program may interest those with a background in insurance, MF, banking, and finance.

Lakshmishree Investment is a Mumbai-based stockbroking company, whose corporate office is located in Varanasi, India. The company is a leading financial service provider, and is a corporate member of NSE, BSE, NCDEX, and MCX. The company has plans to expand across India and help every Indian citizen make accurate financial decisions. In a society where financial intelligence is undervalued, Lakshmishree has taken it upon itself to help everyone make smart investments and financial decisions.

Website - www.lakshmishree.com

Telegram - https://t.me/lakshmishreegroup

Contact - Shivendra Singh Bisen +91-8853259459

