Lamborghini launches Temerario in India at Rs 6 crore

New Delhi [India], April 30 : Lamborghini on Wednesday launched its latest supercar, the Temerario, in India at an ex-showroom price (in Delhi) of Rs 6 crore, marking a new milestone for the brand in the country.

Equipped with a revolutionary twin-turbo V8 hybrid powertrain, the Temerario delivers a staggering 920 CV and is the first production super sports car to achieve 10,000 rpm.

It boasts a top speed of 343 kmph and accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.7 seconds.

The Temerario is the second model in Lamborghini's High-Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) range to debut in Indian.

Francesco Scardaoni, Region Director of Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific, said, "India remains one of the key markets for Lamborghini in the Asia Pacific region, and we are thankful to our customers for their enthusiasm and support, which led us to achieve record sales in the country in 2024.

"The Temerario features cutting-edge technology, including an all-new twin turbo V8 engine designed and built in Sant'Agata Bologonese that delivers an outstanding 920 CV, reaching an impressive 10,000 rpm. Powered by three electric motors, it redefines performance, exhilarating driving dynamics and elevated comfort. We are confident that it will resonate with our Indian customers, continuing the success in the market," Scardaoni added.

The Temerario is showcased in a striking Viola Pasifae exterior.

Customers can explore their firsthand personalisation options through the Lamborghini Ad Personam program, with more than 400 exterior colours, complementary interiors and special trim options.

Another exclusive highlight of the launch event was Tod's, one of Lamborghini's esteemed partner brands. They brought an exclusive collaboration collection celebrating the synergy between Italian craftsmanship and luxury.

Lamborghini said that this collaboration reflects both brands' dedication to excellence and attention to detail.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor