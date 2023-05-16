Landmark Gold and Diamonds opens three more showrooms in Northern Kerala

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI/NewsReach): A Jewellery group that has made a silent revolution in jewellery business in Northern Kerala, Landmark Gold is opening their new showrooms in Wayanad and Kozhikode.

Landmark Gold and Diamonds is opening three new showrooms in Thamarassery (Kozhikode), Sultan Bathery and Mananthavady (Wayanad) as part of Celebrating their 10th anniversary.

Known for its lightweight gold and diamond ornaments, Landmark group has introduced themselves into the fiercely competitive Northern Kerala market in 2012. Despite the challenges of entering a crowded market, the group has managed to carve out a distinct niche for themselves, they have become a household name in the Malabar region.

In a remarkably short span of time, the brand has garnered a substantial and dedicated customer base, drawn by the compelling allure of its products and the persuasive power of word-of-mouth recommendations. Favoured by a burgeoning Instagram following, Landmark has succeeded in attracting a loyal following even from far-flung locations.

Its latest expansion brings the company's total number of showrooms to six. The company's focus on lightweight jewellery has made it a go-to destination for customers seeking affordable pieces with high quality.

Similarly, 12 more Stores to be launched in Kerala and GCC in the coming two years. The Landmark Group envisions to set up 100 stores within 2030 in the country and abroad, TK Muhammed Haji, Chairman, Landmark Group, said.

The group, at present, has showrooms in Pulikkal, Ramanattukara, and Kanhangad.

The Group is expanding its footprint all over the world begining from the GCC countries, in the nearest future, he added.

As the founder of the group as well, Muhammed Haji is leading the way towards a promising future for the brand, and the company's expansion is a testament to its commitment to delivering quality jewellery at affordable prices.

