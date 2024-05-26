Largest container ship to arrive in India docks at Adani's Mundra Port

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 26 : Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ)'s flagship Mundra Port created a milestone by welcoming the largest container ship ever to call at an Indian port after the MSC Anna vessel docked at the Mundra Port on Sunday, the conglomerate said in a press release.

MSC Anna has an overall length of 399.98 m (roughly the length of four football fields) and has a huge capacity of 19,200 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), which makes it the largest container ship by capacity to ever visit an Indian port.

Its arrival draft is 16.3 m, which can be accommodated only at Adani Ports, Mundra, as no other port in India is capable of berthing a deep-draft vessel.

During its stay, the expected exchange is around 12,500 TEUs, which underscores Mundra Port's capability to manage large-scale cargo efficiently.

In July 2023, Adani Ports, Mundra created a record by berthing MV MSC Hamburg, one of the longest container ships in the world, with an overall length of 399 m and a capacity of 16,652 TEUs. Its record-breaking feats continued into the latter half of 2023.

In October, it became the first in India to handle 16 MMT cargo in a single month. Further, its container terminal CT-3 reached a significant milestone by becoming the first in India to manage 3 million TEUs in a year. The terminal also achieved a monthly handling record of over 3,00,000 TEUs in November 2023, the highest ever by any terminal in India.

"Adani Ports, Mundra's evolution into a vital hub for both domestic and international trade is a testament to its strategic planning and world-class facilities. Spanning over 35,000 acres, it is India's largest commercial port, equipped with deep draft and all-weather capabilities. These enable the efficient evacuation of cargo and significantly reduce turnaround times for vessels, making it an attractive destination for major global shipping lines," the release stated.

"The arrival of MSC Anna at Mundra not only highlights the port's capacity to handle mega ships but also reflects its pivotal role in enhancing India's maritime trade capabilities. As APSEZ continues to expand and upgrade its facilities, the port is set to play an increasingly significant role in the global shipping and logistics landscape," it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor