Largest Mental Wellness In-person event in Mumbai – “Butterfly” organized by Umang Foundation Trust

October 13: Umang Foundation Trust’s annual charity initiative, “Butterfly- It’s about Transformations”, the event will be held on October 16th, 2022, at Hotel Suba International, Mumbai. The event is being organized to bring to light therapy and resolutions to various mental health issues and to spread awareness of the importance of being able to simply talk about it and not consider it taboo or stigma. To be able to resolve issues with the help of certified practitioners, mental health professionals and healing experts.

The event “Butterfly” is an annual charity initiative of Umang Foundation Trust. Umang Foundation Trust is founded by Mr. Anil Thomas. The NGO works with mental health, underprivileged children’s education, sanitation & hygiene programs for women, skill development & employability skills.

The event is supported by Panadevi Sharma Charitable Trust. The Charitable Trust is headed by Mrs. Sushma Sharma. She has been working in the field of Mental Health and Counseling for the past 30 years. She shared, “Mental health has always been an issue that I have been very close to; a dear family member suffered due to the non-awareness of mental health support. That’s when I started Ashray Counseling Center under our family trust and started counseling way back in 1989, which was a time when nobody wanted to talk about mental health. “Wellness is not only about the other parts of the body it’s also about the mind.”

Winners of the Dada Saheb Phalke Award – Amit Khanna (film director, writer, film producer, actor & fashion photographer) and Annkit Bhatia (actor), best known for his negative character as Balwinder in BhagyaLakshmi on Zee TV will be the chief guests of the event.

Throughout the day, the total collection at “Butterfly- It’s About Transformations” will be donated towards Umang Foundation Trust’s initiatives.

Twelve mental health professionals will be guiding more than a hundred people to embark on their journey of mental, emotional, and physical healing, all under one roof. This project is led by Aarti Asrani and Svetlana Almeida.

“Mental health is not a luxurious commodity. It is not only our privilege, but it’s also our access. And I’m surprised that it is not available freely. It should be available freely, and it should be easily accessible because it’s our privilege to maintain the hygiene and the sanity of our mental health. We believe in that, and that’s why we want to make sure that this happens,” shared Mr. Anil Thomas, Founder and Trustee of Umang Foundation Trust.

This event is open to all. Come be a part of this event. Give the gift of therapy to yourself or to a loved one, or simply donate to show your support.

To donate or sign up for the event, visit https://www.umangfoundationtrust.org/butterfly-mumbai

Or walk-in

Address of the venue: Suba International, Sahar Road, Opposite Cigarette Factory, Andheri East, Mumbai.

You can also make a contribution to Umang Foundation Trust’s other projects, i.e. supporting underprivileged children’s education, sanitation & hygiene programs for women and online counseling.

