Late Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan, Tabu & Others Conferred Outstanding Performance Award

New Delhi [India], November 1: Yellowstone International Film Festival in its 4th edition this year conferred Babil Khan, Tabbu, Deepti Naval, Rashi Khanna, Rajshri Deshpande, Pranay Pachauri with Outstanding Performance awards in Films and Series respectively.

Yellowstone International Festival wrapped up its closing night ceremony at Pacific Premium Outlets Mall, Jasola, New Delhi with a star-studded red carpet with Babil Khan, Pranay Pachauri, Sidharth Jain among many others in attendance.

On the closing night red carpet event Babil Khan, Pranay Pachauri and few others were conferred with outstanding performance awards for their work in person and virtually.

Outstanding Performance in a feature Film (Male) - Babil Khan for 'Friday Night Plan'

Outstanding Performance in Feature Film (Female) - 'Tabbu' 'Khufiya'

Outstanding Performance in Feature Film (Female) - 'Deepti Naval 'Goldfish'

Outstanding Performance in a Series (Male) - 'Suvinder Vicky' for 'Kohrra'

Outstanding Performance in a Series (Female) - 'Raashii Khanna' for 'Bambai Meri Jaan'

Outstanding Performance in a Series (Female) - 'Rajshri Deshpande' for 'Trial By Fire'

Outstanding performance in a Short Film (Male) - 'Pranay Pachauri'

Achievement in Production (Series) - Sidharth Jain for 'Trial By Fire'

'Achievement In Casting' goes to 'Shivam Gupta'

Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) (Series) - 'Samarth Shandliya' for 'Rana Naidu

Babil Khan was elated receiving the award & said "Firsts will always be firsts. 'First is a moment in time when you experience something your consciousness has been waiting to experience and so it feels special as this is my first award for the Friday Night Plan at the Yellowstone International Film Festival. YIFF is a great platform showcasing world cinema and we need more such places."

In its 4th edition this year Yellowstone International Film Festival showcased more than 140 films under various categories including LGBTQIA+, Women empowerment, Comedy, Horror, Short and feature documentaries feature films from United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Canada, INDIA, Italy, Netherlands, Chile, Spain, Pakistan, Belgium, Turkey, Israel, Finland, New Zealand, Sweden and many more countries.

Commenting on the festival, Tushar Tyagi, Founder, Yellowstone International Film Festival said, "We are grateful to everyone who attended the festival physically and virtually showing support year on year. It took us great effort to select such great films and bring them to you all and we wish to continue our journey. As. film-maker I understand the grave importance of storytelling through cinema as it leaves a huge impact on the viewer. We are living in unprecedented times where the need of the hour is HOPE, and Cinema can give us that hope."

Yellowstone International Film Festival is a platform to celebrate world-class cinema. YIFF's primary focus is to enrich the audience with independent cinema from around the world covering thought-provoking topics that can further create meaningful conversations. In its 4th edition, the YIFF is in a hybrid format wherein we will be showcasing films at various venues in Delhi and also will run on virtual platforms. YIFF is curated by Tushar Tyagi, Film Director whose short film Saving Chintu was shortlisted for Oscars2021.

"We at YIFF have had over 2800 film submissions from around 135 countries across the globe. Our programming team tirelessly worked the entire year to bring these powerful handpicked 146 films including features, shorts, animated, and documentaries. The selections are Unique in each context, with relevant and touching stories, Films that showcase quality storytelling." added Tushar Tyagi.

