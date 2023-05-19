Launch of La Vie, the Newest Cluster at Rustomjee Uptown Urbania, Thane

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Having been established as the most sought-after township in Thane, Rustomjee Group, together with Keppel, is pleased to announce the launch of La Vie, a brand-new cluster at Rustomjee Uptown Urbania. Last year, Rustomjee Group and Keppel successfully launched La Familia, the first cluster in the integrated township.

Located in Thane West, off the Eastern Express Highway and a 10-minute drive from the Thane station, is this 100+ acre self-contained township, in proximity to business hubs in Powai and Vikhroli in Mumbai, as well as Airoli and Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai.

Rustomjee Uptown Urbania's new cluster, La Vie, will be spread over 8.5 acres with 8 high-rise towers that will be fringing a massive central park. The central park is one of the key highlights of this project. Inspired by Southeast Asian architecture, the central park will provide myriad amenities and recreation spaces for residents to come together. Additionally, the towers at La Vie will offer amenities at three levels, namely at the ground level, mid-level amenity floor and rooftop. They include a swimming pool, a gymnasium, a business center, a rooftop garden, a sunset deck, a yoga deck, a sky pool, and jacuzzi pods, Olympic size swimming pool, skating rink, sports courts, kids' pools, aqua zone & much more. Based on the brand philosophy of Rustomjee of creating spaces that bring people together and form happy communities, La Vie has been designed focused on that aspect.

The first phase of the launch will offer one 55-storey tower with spacious 2-bedroom homes. Some exclusive homes in the tower come with a unique feature called the "POD", which is an additional space provided, that can also double up as home office or a space for meditation or worship - the possibilities are endless.

Boman R Irani, Chairman & Managing Director, Rustomjee Group, said, "We are constantly in search of newer and innovative ways to bring value to our customers and are thrilled about the launch of our brand-new cluster, La Vie, at Rustomjee Uptown Urbania. It will have everything the city has ever experienced. This new and exciting well-designed residential development, with well-planned homes and abundance of open green spaces will undoubtedly strike the interest of both current residents and prospective buyers and investors from other sections of the city."

Ho Kiam Kheong, President (India) of Keppel's Real Estate Division, said, "We are pleased to take Rustomjee Uptown Urbania to the next stage with the launch of La Vie, following the successful launch of La Familia. With Keppel's global expertise and strong capabilities in providing sustainable, innovative urban space solutions, together with Rustomjee's deep understanding of the market and our customers' needs, we are confident that La Vie will be yet another quality development that is well sought-after. This is not just another project, it is a vibrant community in the making."

