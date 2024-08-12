Launch of METROPOLE THE GARDEN CITY, RERA-Approved Residential Plotted Township in Assandh, District Karnal, Haryana

SMPL

Assandh (Haryana) [India], August 12: The real estate landscape of Assandh, Karnal District, Haryana, is set to witness a significant transformation with the launch of a new residential plotted township, METROPOLE THE GARDEN CITY, registered under Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojna, this pioneering project is the first in the region to receive RERA approval, ensuring transparency and adherence to regulatory standards.

Spanning over approximately 20 acres of prime land, the township is meticulously planned to offer residents a blend of modern amenities and a tranquil living environment. The development features a state-of-the-art clubhouse, a swimming pool, a fully-equipped gym, an indoor play area, banquet hall, and cricket net among other facilities, catering to the diverse needs of its residents.

Key highlights of the project include:

* RERA Approval: This township is the first residential plotted project in Assandh to receive RERA approval, guaranteeing compliance with all regulatory requirements.

* Comprehensive Amenities: Residents will have access to a range of modern facilities, including a clubhouse, swimming pool, gym, indoor play area, cricket net and a banquet hall.

* Expansive Layout: The project covers 20 acres, providing ample space and a well-designed layout for comfortable living.

* Prime Location: Strategically located on National Highway in Assandh, Karnal District, the township offers excellent connectivity and proximity to essential services.

* Rapid Development: The project is progressing at a swift pace, with speedy possession, ensuring timely delivery to future homeowners.

The launch of this township marks a significant milestone in the region's real estate development. The project's adherence to RERA standards and inclusion of top-tier amenities sets a new benchmark for residential developments in Assandh.

For further information about the project and booking inquiries, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the official website thegardencity.in or contact the sales team directly on +91 9821269333.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor