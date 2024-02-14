Launching the Revolutionary Citroën C3 Aircross SUV Automatique

New Delhi (India), February 14: Magnus-Citroën continues to push the boundaries of automotive excellence and the launch of its new car model is the assurance. Magnus-Citroën Motors Ahmedabad set the new standard with the massive launch event of its new car. The all new Citroen C3 Aircross SUV Automatique is about comfort meeting performance! The esteemed French automotive manufacturer, proudly revealed its latest masterpiece in an exclusive launch event held on February 9th, 2024, at La Maison Citroen, Ahmedabad.

Witnessing the unveiling of this ground-breaking addition to Magnus-Citroën, the car launch event was attended by automotive enthusiasts and media representatives. The renowned line-up is a testament to Magnus-Citroën Motors' journey of dedication to innovation. It was an unforgettable experience for attendees as Keshav Khilani with his melodious voice rocked the floor! The featured live music performances at launch event of Citroën C3 Aircross SUV Automatique added to the atmosphere of excitement and anticipation.

The new Magnus-Citroën C3 Aircross SUV Automatique is a supreme amalgamation of multiple dimensions. From its cutting-edge technology with safety features to a sleek design, the newly launched SUV delivers an unparalleled driving experience. Even the launch pad event had representatives from Ahmedabad Live and other Ahmedabad media pages to bring the new Magnus-Citroen in the lime light among local community. Enhancing the overall enjoyment of the launch event, guests were also treated to a delightful array of snacks. La Maison Citroen Ahmedabad unleashed an unparalleled launch event.

Citroën C3 Aircross SUV Automatique is now open to Ahmedabad's market so visit the Magnus- Citroën showroom earliest and get your test-drive to discover an all new experience!

Visit us on https://citroen-magnusmotors.com/ to know more.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor