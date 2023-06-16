Laxita Sandila of Parul University secures Gold Medal, becomes Gujarat's first U20 Junior Athletics Champion

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], June 16: Parul University's Laxita Sandila has emerged as a shining example of determination and perseverance, becoming Gujarat's first gold medalist in the U20 Junior Athletics Championships. Her remarkable achievement in the women's 1,500m race at the 20th Asian Under 20 Junior Athletics Championships held in Yecheon, South Korea, organized by the Asian Athletics Association, has brought immense pride to India.

Motivated by the words "Never give up. Not everyone gets the chance that you are getting. So make the most of it," Laxita has defied all odds and etched her name in history. A dedicated student from Parul University's Faculty of Management, she was among the elite group of athletes who secured six gold medals out of the 19 won by India in this championship. Laxita's sporting journey has seen her participate in numerous championships, including the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 and the South West Zone Athletics, where she clinched bronze medals in the 1500m women's race.

Reflecting on her achievement, Laxita expressed her pride in winning a medal for India and affirmed her commitment to delivering consistent performances in the future. With unwavering support from her family and coach, she now sets her sights on upcoming tournaments and her ultimate goal of capturing an Olympic gold medal. The road to success was arduous, as Laxita faced fierce competition, but her dedication, practice, and hard work propelled her to the desired outcome. Representing India on the global stage is no small feat, and Laxita takes immense pride in her gold medal triumph, which has brought glory to her country.

In addition to her recent accomplishments, Laxita's sporting journey has been filled with remarkable milestones. She has garnered invaluable exposure at some of the biggest arenas, earning an impressive tally of 19 national medals and 2 international medalsa feat unmatched in the entire state. Having participated in athletics competitions worldwide, Laxita recalls a defining moment in her life during her race in France. Overwhelmed by the intensity of the event, she pushed herself to finish, adhering to her coach's words: "Whatever you do, once you start, you have to finish." This experience became a turning point in her life, fueling her determination to always prioritize the honour of representing her nation over personal considerations.

While pursuing her BBA studies at Parul University, Laxita continues to embody her passion for sports, consistently bringing pride to the nation through her extraordinary achievements. Parul University stands firmly behind its students, fostering an environment that nurtures their talents and enables them to grow into the individuals they aspire to be. Dr. Parul Patel, the Vice President of Parul University, expressed immense pride in Laxita's extraordinary accomplishment, emphasizing the inspiration she has provided to the youth. Laxita's journey serves as a powerful reminder that there should never be a point where we tire of lifting our nation's name high and bringing glory to India on the global stage.

