Le Cordon Bleu Concludes The Ultimate Chef Tour In India

New Delhi [India], September 2: Le Cordon Bleu, the renowned global leader in culinary arts and hospitality education, recently concluded an extensive tour across multiple cities in India. This 17-day tour covered Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Manipal, Hyderabad, and Aurangabad, featuring events at eight culinary and hospitality schools and three independent events where London alumni assisted Chef Marco. In Delhi, Chef Sambhavi Joshi (Founder of Casarece Artisanal Pasta and Casa Pasta Bar) participated. Mumbai saw Chef Delzad (Founder of Del'z Kitchen), and Hyderabad featured Chef Sailaja (Co-Founder of Velvet Patisserie).

The tour engaged approximately 600+ aspiring chefs and culinary enthusiasts through interactive sessions, culinary demonstrations, and discussions on emerging trends in the culinary industry. This initiative aimed to inspire and educate the next generation of culinary leaders in India, offering them a glimpse into Le Cordon Bleu's legacy.

"After experiencing first-hand India's hospitality, I am impressed with the diversity and growth I observed. The demand for skilled professionals who understand both traditional techniques and modern innovations presents immense opportunities for aspiring chefs. Accessing Le Cordon Bleu's rich heritage and expertise while studying abroad is a unique opportunity for the students to immerse in some of the most exciting and inspiring culinary scenes internationally," said Chef Marco Ardemagni.

During the tour, Chef Marco showcased various culinary techniques through a recipe that exemplified Le Cordon Bleu's approach to blending traditional French culinary methods with innovative twists. This demonstration featured a chicken recipe called Roasted Poussin with Fondant Butternut Squash and Dark Chocolate Madeira Jus, highlighting the depth and creativity of Le Cordon Bleu's culinary expertise. It also offered a glimpse into what a day at a Le Cordon Bleu campus looked like.

Founded in Paris in 1895, Le Cordon Bleu has maintained its position as the pinnacle of culinary arts education, training culinary legends such as Pooja Dhingra, Garima Arora, Anahita Dhondy, and Vanshika Bhatia, who have garnered acclaim on platforms like MasterChef, showcasing its global influence in culinary excellence.

Le Cordon Bleu has recently expanded its academic programs to include cutting-edge offerings in plant-based culinary arts and nutrition, in response to the growing global demand for healthier and sustainable dining options. This expansion underscores its commitment to evolving with industry trends while preserving its core values of traditional French culinary techniques.

"As a chef with experience in Michelin-starred establishments across Europe, I had the chance to work with many professionals coming from Le Cordon Bleu. The knowledge and professionalism they would bring to the table have always proven an asset for the team!" said Chef Marco Ardemagni. "The programs at the school expose students to the highest standards of international hospitality practices and the rich traditions of French culinary arts, which often translate into a strong work ethic and professional attitude."

