Leading Conscious Consumption in the Intimate Wear Industry - Purely Femme

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 2: Purely Femme emerges as a noteworthy intimate wear brand in a market driven by synthetic materials and fast fashion. The brand has been redefining the market standards of its customers through its commitment to providing premium quality lingerie that comes with sustainability and women empowerment. Purely Femme connects with modern women searching for stylish and premium lingerie that will also align with their sustainability concerns.

Purely Femme achieved a significant milestone in its journey of producing sustainable and accessible quality intimate wear when it received the GOTS or Global Organic Textile Standards certification from International Certification & Inspection UK LTD. (ICI-UK) on 5th December 2024. The company directly secured 78 quintals of organic cotton in the Kharif season of 2024, from the cotton farmers in Haryana that were approved by these international bodies, after meeting them on 21st, November. This validates the efforts of the company towards quality and sustainability.

Purely Femme also got its ISO 9001:2015 certification from the International Accreditation Forum on 24th December, further strengthening its reputation for producing excellent quality products while meeting national and international standards. All these efforts have also made them a member of the APEDA, Govt. of India, authorising their import and export of organic cotton on 23, December 2024. The company's 360-degree sustainable model starts from the grassroots level. The company invests in women's empowerment and education programs, such as its initiative in Gujarat's Dhari district on 2nd October, where the brand carried out its sanitary napkin awareness program and skill development campaigns for female cotton thread producers.

The founder trio of Debashis, Sangeeta, and Bharti, with their different perspectives and backgrounds, add diverse qualities to the brand. Debashis utilised his expertise to set up the business's e-commerce platform. Sangeeta's knack for design and understanding the demands of female customers allowed her to understand fashion requirements. Lastly, Bharti's life experiences of coming from the tribal region of Ramgarh, Jharkhand and her understanding of the requirements among these communities helped her frame the sustainability initiatives for the brand.

Purely Femme includes bras, panties, bikinis, nightwear and other sets made with premium materials like satin, silk, microfibre and organic cotton. The brand promotes environmental sustainability by using biodegradable packaging.

Unlike other intimate wear brands, Purely Femme aims to empower women and incorporate social and environmental sustainability initiatives. Its purpose goes beyond producing quality lingerie for women. As co-founder Sangeeta says, "Through Purely Femme, we are building a movement that celebrates women's confidence instead of being just an intimate wear brand."

Purely Femme brings about new changes in the intimate wear industry by combining comfort, quality, and elegant designs with social and environmental sustainability. This way, they speak to conscious customers who no longer have to compromise on anything when selecting their favourite lingerie.

