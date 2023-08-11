Leading Reproductive Specialists Dr. Padmavathi Ravipati and Dr. Macherla Abhilaasha Join ART Fertility Clinics, Hyderabad

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 11: ART Fertility Clinics, a global leader in assisted reproductive technology and reproductive medicine, is proud to announce the addition of two distinguished medical professionals to their team: Dr Padmavathi Ravipati and Dr Macherla Abhilaasha. With their extensive expertise and dedication to advancing the field of fertility and obstetrics, these accomplished doctors are set to contribute significantly to the clinic's mission of delivering exceptional patient care and pioneering medical solutions.

Dr Padmavathi Ravipati, a Clinical Lead and Senior Consultant, brings over 9 years of specialized experience in reproductive medicine. Former Clinical Head at Oasis Fertility, she excels in intricate fertility cases like recurrent implantation failure and poor ovarian reserve. With an MBBS, MS (OBG), and Fellowships in Obstetric Ultrasonography and Reproductive Medicine, her expertise is revered. Multilingual and a former Hockey National player, Dr Padmavathi Ravipati's skills transcend medicine.

Dr Macherla Abhilaasha, a skilled gynaecologist, specializes in high-risk obstetrics, laparoscopy, and IVF/ICSI. Her DNB in OBGY and fellowships in gynec endoscopy and reproductive medicine underline her capabilities. Engaged with FOGSI and Indian Science Congress Association, her surgical finesse aids successful outcomes. Fluent in English, Hindi, and Telugu, Dr Abhilaasha's compassionate approach and dedication enrich patient experiences.

Both doctors exemplify an unwavering dedication to patient well-being, continuously pursuing excellence through continuous learning and professional growth in their respective domains.

Dr Somesh Mittal, CEO of ART Fertility Clinics, India, added, "The addition of these distinguished specialists to our team further solidifies our position as a center of excellence in reproductive healthcare. Their contributions will undoubtedly enhance our ability to bring hope and happiness to several lives aspiring for parenthood."

Collectively, they will contribute to our team of globally acclaimed IVF specialists, supporting the continuous growth of ART Fertility Clinics as we extend our presence across India.

Dr Parul Katiyar, Co-Medical Director, ART Fertility Clinics, India said, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr Padmavathi Ravipati and Dr. Macherla Abhilaasha to the ART Fertility Clinics family. Their exceptional skills, combined with their commitment to patient care and innovative medical solutions, align perfectly with our mission to provide the highest standard of care to our patients."

ART Fertility Clinics has established itself as a global leader in fertility treatments and research due to clinical excellence in delivering the highest pregnancy success rates, cutting-edge technology and infrastructure, and proprietary research and techniques. Over the last six years, ART Fertility Clinics has grown to become the Middle East's leading institute for Human Reproductive Medicine, with clinics in Abu Dhabi, Muscat, and Dubai. As part of Gulf Capital's global expansion initiative, ART Fertility has expanded its presence in India, with operations set to begin in six clinics across the country in 2021, and more than 20 clinics already planned to open in India, Europe, Asia, and globally.

ART Fertility is well-known throughout the world for its research and advancements in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART). ART Fertility brings exceptional standards of processes, protocols, and policies that have helped thousands of births to date, with international expertise and region-specific know-how.

