Learners Arena Inaugurated at Rishihood University by Legendary Indian Footballer and Padma Shri Awardee Baichung Bhutia

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], October 9: Rishihood University, India's first impact university instituted in Sonipat, Haryana in 2020 unveiled the Learners Arena, a sports complex dedicated to encouraging more student participation in sports and sports-related activities. Inaugurated by legendary Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia, on 06th October 2023, with the aim of fostering a healthy mix between athleticism and education, the learners Arena comprises of a swimming pool, multipurpose hall/badminton court, state-of-the-art gymnasium, squash court and more.

Expressing his delight at the successful inauguration of the Learners Arena, Shobhit Mathur, Vice-Chancellor and Co-Founder, Rishihood University said, "Rishihood University has always prioritized a students' welfare and well-rounded development before anything else. We at Rishihood University believe in the power of sports as a guiding force for the holistic development of an individual, blended with quality education centered on fostering innovation and impact. The Learners Arena is a culmination of our efforts towards enhancing the sports culture in the University and with the inauguration of the Arena, we aim at nurturing sports interest and participation among our students, paving the way for more students in becoming successful sports persons and athletes of our nation. I am elated at the successful inauguration of the Learners Arena and I would like to express my gratitude to Bhaichung Bhutia for inaugurating our sports complex and inspiring the University's young minds."

Sports have always been an important focus for Rishihood University. Last year, the University embarked on a mission to ignite the spirit of sportsmanship among its students by organizing the first-ever Sports Fest that was aimed to encourage active participation in various sports, promoting physical fitness, teamwork, and healthy competition. Since then, the University has taken substantial steps to build a conducive sports environment and it has also invested in enhancing the sports infrastructure and facilities on campus for budding athletes.

This year, Rishihood University is aiming higher by planning to host an Inter-College Sports Fest. The decision to move from an intra-university to an inter-college level reflects the university's desire to foster healthy competition, promote sportsmanship, and create networking opportunities for students across institutions.

Rishihood University's journey exemplifies its commitment to creating a thriving sports ecosystem in the University campus and with the inauguration of the Learners Arena the university is poised for an exciting future where sports can take center-stage in shaping a well-rounded and holistic education for its students.

Rishihood University, instituted in Sonipat, Haryana in 2020 is India's first impact university. Based on the ideologies of Rishihood, the University aims to impart impactful education and inculcate leadership capacity to its students with a curriculum anchored on self-leadership, mentorship, experience and multi-disciplinary learning.

Founded and led by people who come from a diverse set of backgrounds including business, public life, spirituality, academia, social entrepreneurship, technology, and social work, the University offers a multi-disciplinary, multidimensional, and multimodal way of learning.

