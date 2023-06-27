Legal Challenges Faced by Startups & Businesses: Rest The Case explains How Corporate Lawyers Can Provide Solutions

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: With a boom in startup culture, more and more budding entrepreneurs are coming up with unconventional business ideas and solving big problems in the world. According to a DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) report, startups have created more than 900,000 jobs in the past three years. Some unbelievable statistics reveal that the number of startups rose from 471 in 2016 to 72,993 in 2022 according to the Economic Survey 2021-22.But do all the startups are going the smooth way when it comes to various business rules & regulations? Registering a business from scratch or running an already established business - both need corporate lawyers for a smooth workflow and to have a legally sound company.

Startups can face many external factors like tax filing, stocks, etc. but corporate lawyers can handle these external factors and also contribute to a thriving company culture by asking the right questions at the right time.

Rest The Case bridges the gap by bringing the best corporate lawyers on board across the country to upcoming and established businesses for all their legal matters. Businesses and corporate firms can reach out to the platform to get verified leads and high-quality lawyers in just one click.

Offering equity to the early team often triggers time-sensitive IRS (Indian Revenue Service) filings. Along with this, raising funds from investors requires compliance with complex securities laws. A wrong step on any of these processes could mean an early exit for a startup company. A corporate lawyer can assist you and set a smooth sail in the market.

When you are starting a business, it requires a number of licenses and clearances like MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises), Trademark Registration, FSSAI registration, BIS Certificate, GST Registration, NBFC, and more. Lawyers make this process of acquiring the licenses smooth and it saves you from future liabilities. Secondly, a corporate lawyer makes sure that your business is protected and ensure it is sustainable and growing. They advise on the intellectual property to be registered and when non-disclosure agreements should be executed.

Also, before starting any business, it is important to draw up a contract that has clear clauses mentioned right from investment contracts to founders' agreements & shareholding agreements. Corporate lawyers help to avert risks and save the company from unnecessary losses by drafting a suitable agreement that is in the best interest of the company and its shareholders.

As an entrepreneur, looking after the legalities might not be your priority as you are more focused on pushing your brand image in the market. However, it is an equally important aspect that needs to be taken care of to secure your company from any legal issues. Hiring a corporate lawyer for your startup is a must if you want your company to stay secure and grow efficiently. With sound legal advice, one can invest their money without worrying. It will save you from bigger risks arising out of any legal problem, which can lead to continuing legal cases and even the end of your startup. You can now find high-quality and reliable corporate lawyers in just one click at restthecase.com. Visit our website to know more.

Rest The Case is a legal aggregator platform that offers infinite opportunities for lawyers and clients and makes the law accessible to everyone. It is an online platform that gives a smart and convenient edge to create and build connections between lawyers and clients with just one simple click. Rest The Case aims to provide solutions to all legal needs from the comfort of your home. It is also committed to catering to law students' needs, whether it is finding helpful tips or information. With Rest The Case, find legal help at the tip of your fingers. Rest The Case are a One Stop Solution for all Legal Services and Information.

