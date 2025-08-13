Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Strengthens B2G Focus with Supply Order from Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13: Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Limited (BSE: 544329), One of the leading names in sourcing, processing, and marketing premium-quality dry fruits, spices related food products and namkeen products, has announced the receipt of a significant supply order from Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB), operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

Under the agreement, the company will supply a wide range of products, including spices, dry fruits, ghee, and namkeen. With approvals secured for 40 products under the contract, Leo Dryfruits anticipates an demand potential in the range of ₹25–30 Cr in a year.

KPKB serves as a welfare initiative for personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces and other units under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The selection of Leo Dryfruits underscores its reputation for delivering consistent quality, reliable products, and competitive value. The company's strong track record in fulfilling large-volume orders on schedule and maintaining high quality standards was instrumental in securing this mandate.

Already a trusted supplier to renowned hospitality brands such as Indian Hotels Company Limited (Taj Hotels), EIH Limited (Trident), and other leading luxury hotel chains, Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading is actively pursuing B2G opportunities with a strategic focus on securing supply mandates for defence, army, and police canteens. This order marks a significant milestone in that journey, underscoring the company's ability to meet the stringent quality standards and large-scale requirements of prestigious institutions. It also reinforces Leo's commitment to expanding its presence within the government procurement ecosystem.

Aligned with its strategy to expand in high-value B2G and B2B markets, the company aims to leverage its sourcing strengths, advanced processing capabilities, and proven quality consistency to build enduring partnerships across government and institutional channels.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Kaushik Shah, Chairman and Managing Director of Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Limited said, “Securing this supply contract from Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar is an important step forward in our strategy to strengthen our presence in the B2G and B2B segments. Over the years, we have built a strong reputation for delivering premium-quality dry fruits, spices, ghee, and namkeen with consistent reliability, and this order reaffirms the trust that prestigious government institutions place in our capabilities.

Our focus has always been on combining high-quality sourcing with efficient processing and distribution, enabling us to serve large-scale clients without compromising on standards. This win not only enhances our institutional portfolio but also positions us to explore more such opportunities with government and corporate buyers across India.

We are confident this milestone will act as a catalyst for future growth and further reinforce our position as a trusted brand in India's dynamic food industry.”

