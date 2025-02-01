Leopold Cafe Honored with Iconic Restaurant of the Year Award 2024 at SOS Nitelife Excellence Awards 2024

ATK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1: The Celebration and recognition of SOS Nitelife Excellence Awards 2024 and Best Night Club Awards 2024, was held at the Grand Jio World Convention Centre in BKC Mumbai on 18th January, 2025. The event, which recognizes outstanding achievements in the hospitality and nightlife sectors, was supported by Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India - Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry (CREDAI - MCHI).

Among the many accolades, the coveted Iconic Restaurant of the Year 2024 award was presented to none other than the legendary Leopold Cafe, a beloved institution in Mumbai's Colaba neighbourhood. The Award was graciously accepted by Rustom Dehmiri and Jahan Nargolwala.

The award was presented by a distinguished line-up of dignitaries, including Keval Valambhia- COO of CREDAI MCHI, TD Joseph- Business Head at CREDAI MCHI, and renowned Indian filmmaker and producer Suneel Darshan, along with Chand Seth and Lina Ingle- Directors at SOS Nitelife - Synergy of Services Nitelife Private Limited, who played an integral role in organizing the prestigious event.

Leopold Cafe, a true beacon of Colaba, has been serving up unforgettable experiences for over 150 years. Established in 1871, inspired by the King of Belgium, Leopold began as a "Dispensing Chemist" and evolved with the times into "Wine and Spirit Merchants," later adding Oilman Stores in 1921. By 1980, it transformed into the iconic Cafe & Bar we know today, becoming a cultural hub for intellectuals and a gathering place for the young in mind and heart. It's warm, inviting atmosphere and eclectic menu have made it a must-visit destination for both locals and tourists.

Throughout its long history, Leopold Cafe has withstood the test of time, surviving the 26/11 terrorist attack and emerging stronger, like a Phoenix. It also navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, continuing to offer its world-class hospitality and exceptional service. Leopold's unwavering commitment to excellence, blending history, culture, and culinary delights, makes it a beloved and iconic establishment that only gets better with age.

The SOS Nitelife Excellence Awards 2024 and Best Night Club Awards 2024 saw numerous other awards handed out in categories spanning the finest nightclubs, bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues. With the support of CREDAI MCHI, the event continued its mission to spotlight those who contribute to the dynamic, ever-evolving world of hospitality and entertainment in the city.

The Event was an elegant celebration of Mumbai's vibrant nitelife industry, bringing together industry leaders, celebrities, and nightlife enthusiasts to commemorate excellence and innovation in the sector.

Alongside Leopold Cafe, several other prominent personalities from the nightlife, restaurant, and cafe industries were honoured at the event.

Aer by Four Seasons - Best Night club of the year - Luxury Property Mumbai

Moxy by Marriott - Best Trendy Hotel of the Year

Holiday Inn Mumbai - Best Business Hotel of the year 2024

Hyatt Centric Juhu - Best Woman Leader in luxury hospitality

Rajesh Khatter - 25 Glorious Years as a Voice Artist

Gaurav Sharma and Wakao Band - Best Band of the Year

Mridul Singhvi - Best Celebrity Anchor of the Year

Ketki Pandit - Iconic Producer of the Year

Sudipto Sen - Best Film Maker for the Kerala Story

Daboo Malik - Composer Singer Performer 25 Years in the world music

For Leopold Cafe, the Iconic Restaurant of the Year award is a testament to its enduring legacy and continued relevance in the city's bustling social scene. It was truly a time to remember for all those in attendance at the SOS Nitelife Excellence Awards 2024 and Best Night Club Awards 2024.

