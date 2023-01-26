Lightning Feet launches Sports Event Booking Portal and 4th Edition of LF Juhu Half Marathon -2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26: Lightning Feet Sports Academy LLP launched the 4th Edition of the Lightning Feet Juhu Half Marathon to be held on 9th July 2023 at Juhu along with its Sports Event Ticketing website www.golightningfeet.in

Mr. Sameer Arora, Famous Model, and Bollywood Actor launched the event on 15th January 2023.

Lightning Feet believes that as parents, we are the most important influencers in our children’s lives. Right from day one, we must lead the way. We must find the time and show our children that being healthy is an important part of all of our lives. Once we forge our own fitness path, our children will start to imitate us without any further effort. Hence, Lightning Feet has special children’s races of 1k, 2k & 3K.

Every child gets to participate in a pro marathon, similar to the likes of professional runners who participate in marathons of 5K, 10K, and 21K. The facilities include a timed bib, t-shirt, medal as well as e-certificates.

The races will be conducted under the aegis of the MSDAA with the officials of MSDAA officiating the event. The race will be jointly conducted with Indian Dental Association (IDA), Mumbai. One of the firsts in the Marathon shall be Organic refreshments provided by Nutriorg. Saved Pearl Foundation is the NGO partner and Decathlon is the BIB distribution partner, Lightning Feet looks forward to approximately 4,000 people gathering on the ground to witness this congregation of Fitness Athletes.

www.golightningfeet.in is an event ticketing system for sporting events. The mission is to build great features and provide excellent customer service while keeping pricing as low as possible for users and event organizers. Onboarding this site will make the creation of events and analyzing event registration with an extensive list of reports to track sales, revenue, and marketing easy for event organizers. Ticket buyers can book an event or order merchandise with only a few clicks, without the need to register or sign up. They plan to reach thousands of potential ticket buyers every day with an events listing page, put the event first, and provide the best opportunity to sell tickets online.

