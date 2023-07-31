Lincia Rosario Honored with "Best Master of Ceremonies - Corporate and Lifestyle Events" Award at WOW Awards Asia 2023

ATK

New Delhi [India], July 31: The 14th edition of WOW Awards Asia and Convention 2023 concluded on a high note at the esteemed Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, recognizing excellence and innovation in the events and experiential marketing industry across Asia. Amidst a gathering of industry stalwarts and distinguished personalities, Lincia Rosario emerged triumphant, securing the prestigious "Best Master of Ceremonies - Corporate and Lifestyle Events" award at WOW Awards 2023.

WOW Awards Asia and Convention, an eminent annual event, has been a leading platform in the industry, setting benchmarks and celebrating exceptional talent. The event continues to inspire and recognize outstanding achievements, and Lincia Rosario's award is a testament to her dedication and passion for the craft.

Expressing her elation, Lincia said, "I'm beyond ecstatic. After a decade in this industry, this achievement is a dream come true. It serves as a constant reminder to continue pushing boundaries and striving for greatness. My heartfelt gratitude goes out to all who believed in me."

The WOW Awards Asia 2023 ceremony also showcased other exceptional talents and cutting-edge initiatives in the events and experiential marketing industry, further solidifying the event's significance as a hub of creativity and excellence.

