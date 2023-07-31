Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd achieves the milestone of Profit Growth Every Single year from FY13 to FY23

Mr. Mahendra Patel, MD, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Company in the elite club of just 16 companies out of 4,200 plus companies listed on the Indian Stock Exchange to do so

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 31: Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited, one of India’s leading healthcare companies, has achieved the milestone of reporting a profit growth every single year from FY13 to FY23. It is among only 16 companies out of 4,200 plus listed companies in the Indian stock exchange to do so as per the analysis of Morningstar.

Financial Overview – Lincoln Pharmaceuticals FY 13 to FY23

Figure in Rs cr except for EPS

During 10 years from FY13 to FY23, Company has delivered a robust CAGR of over 22% in Net profits, 19% plus EBITDA and over 10% in Revenue. The liquidity position of the company is on a strong foundation, supported by healthy cash accruals, no-term debt, and healthy return ratios. Backed by improvement in the company’s financial risk profile, steady growth in scale & margins, and healthy profitability, rating agency ICRA has upgraded the company’s long-term and short-term bank facilities to A and A1, respectively.

For FY23, the company has reported its Best-ever results in a financial year with the highest – Revenue, EBITDA and Net Profit. The company achieved milestones of Rs. 500 crore plus revenue and Rs. 100 crore plus profit before tax for the first time in a financial year.

Mr. Mahendra Patel, Managing Director, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited, said, “We are very happy and excited to know that Lincoln Pharma has been able to achieve profit growth every single year over the last 10 years and among a very few companies to do so. The company is growing from strength to strength over the years and expects to maintain the growth in years to come. Strategic growth initiatives, product and geographical expansion, and operational efficiency are likely to contribute to growth going forward. The company has set a target of achieving Rs. 750 crore in revenue by FY26 while maintaining or improving its margins. “

Lincoln Pharma Profits for the last 10 years

Lincoln Pharma has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility unit at Khatraj in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, complying with stringent international quality and compliance norms and certified by EUGMP, WHO-GMP and ISO-9001: 2015. The company has developed 600 plus formulations in 15 therapeutic areas and has a strong product/brand portfolio in the anti-infective, respiratory system, gynaecology, cardio & CNS, anti-bacterial, anti-diabetic, and anti-malaria, among others. The company has filed 25-plus patent applications and has been awarded seven patents. The company has a strong presence in the domestic market nationally with a dedicated field force of over 600 personnel who cater to more than 30,000 doctors, and chemists across the country.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited: https://www.lincolnpharma.com/

Providing Affordable and Innovative medicines for healthier lives.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited is one of the leading healthcare companies in Gujarat, India. Established in the year 1979, the company develops and manufactures affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. The company has developed 600 plus formulations in 15 therapeutic areas and has a strong product/brand portfolio in the anti-infective, respiratory system, gynaecology, cardio & CNS, anti-bacterial, anti-diabetic, and anti-malaria, among others. The company has over 1,700 registered products and another 700 in the pipeline. The company has a strong presence in the Domestic market with good strength of its own field force and also exports to more than 60 Countries.

The company has developed many new drug delivery dosage forms over the years and has a track record of launching many first-of-its-kind innovative products. The company works with a vision for nurturing innovations and bringing them to Indian patients at an affordable cost to create “Healthcare for All”.

Lincoln Pharma has two state-of-the-art manufacturing facility units at Khatraj in Ahmedabad and Mehsana, Gujarat. The company’s manufacturing facilities comply with stringent international quality and compliance norms and are certified by EU-GMP, WHO-GMP, TGA – Australia and ISO-9001:2015. The company is engaged in manufacturing pharma formulations like Tablets, Capsules, Injectables, Syrups, Ointments, etc.

The company’s key strength is embedded in its cutting-edge research and development capabilities. The company has a strong R&D team, including 30-plus scientists. It has filled 25-plus patent applications and has been awarded seven patents. The R&D facility of the company is recognised by the Department of Scientific and Technology, Government of India and furnished with state-of-the-art devices and equipment for internal physical, chemical and microbiological analysis of all products.

The company has a strong presence in the domestic market nationally, with a dedicated field force of over 600 personnel who cater to more than 30,000 doctors and chemists across the country. The company has a wide national distribution network through 21+ Super Stockists and over 50,000 retailers in 26 states across India.

Going green, the company has also set up a new Solar Plant of 1 MW at the factory’s rooftop in addition to two windmills. This way, we are producing renewable energy to our consumption by nearly 65% resulting in significant savings in the electricity cost and helping the company to become a self-sustainable and environment-friendly organization.

