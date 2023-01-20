Lipsa Swain from Odisha becomes Mrs. India Queen of Hearts Pageant Winner 2022

Bangalore (karnataka) [India], January 20: Lipsa Swain, an IT manager and dancer from Bangalore, has been named the winner of the prestigious Mrs India Queen of Hearts and Mrs Photogenic titles at the MIQH pageant held in Hyatt Centric, Delhi on December 29th, 2022.

Mrs India Queen of Hearts (MIQH) is an annual beauty pageant for married women in India. The pageant aims to recognize and celebrate the beauty, grace, and intelligence of married women from all over India. The pageant is organized by a team of experienced professionals who are committed to promoting the beauty, grace, and intelligence of married women in India.

Born and raised in Odisha, Lipsa is an optimistic, self-driven and confident woman who believes that it’s never too late to live your dreams. Her passion for breaking the glass ceiling at work and her belief that beauty is not just about wearing a crown but also being compassionate towards others and fulfilling responsibilities towards society, helped her to win the hearts of the judges and the audience.

Mrs. Queen Of Hearts Winner 2022, Lipsa believes that beauty is not just about wearing a crown but also about being compassionate towards others and fulfilling one’s duties and responsibilities towards society. She is always trying to learn new things and explore new opportunities to inspire other women and make a difference. She credited her family’s support, particularly her husband, for her success.

“I am honored and humbled to have been chosen as Mrs India Queen of Hearts Winner 2022 and Mrs Photogenic,” said Lipsa. I would like to thank my family, especially my husband, for their unwavering support, and the organizers of MIQH for giving me this opportunity. “I hope to use this platform to inspire other women to follow their dreams and make a difference in the world.”

“Lipsa truly embodies the spirit of the pageant. She is not only beautiful, but also intelligent and compassionate. We are confident that she will be an excellent ambassador for the pageant and for women everywhere,” said a spokesperson for MIQH.

As the winner of the pageant, Mrs. India Queen of Hearts Winner 2022, Lipsa will represent India at the international level and will be involved in various charitable and social causes. She will also have the opportunity to take part in various fashion and beauty events across the country.

Lipsa’s victory is a testament to her hard work and dedication, and she hopes to inspire other women to chase their dreams and break barriers, no matter what their age or background may be.

