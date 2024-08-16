LISA ft. Rosalia "New Woman" new single out now listen here & watch here

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 16: Today, world-renowned rapper, singer, dancer, and style icon, LISA (Lalisa Manobal) joins forces with GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter Rosalia for her new single, "New Woman," out now via LLOUD Co./RCA Records. Listen to "New Woman" HERE. The collaboration, produced by Max Martin & ILYA, perfectly combines LISA's talents as a vocalist and rapper with Rosalia's sultry vocals and distinctive style. Lisa first began teasing the new single on social media earlier this month to an outpouring of fanfare and excitement across the world.

In tandem with the song release, LISA has also shared the official music video for "New Woman." Directed by Dave Meyers and shot in Los Angeles, the Y2K inspired visual showcases LISA and Rosalia both as incredible performers along with their impeccable style through a series of high fashion vignettes. Watch HERE.

The new single follows the release of her latest hit single "Rockstar" which quickly propelled to the top of the charts following its release. The single produced by Ryan Tedder and Sam Homaee debuted at #1 on the Billboard Global Ex. US Chart and #4 on the Billboard Global 200 weekly while debuting at #8 on Spotify's Global Daily Chart and charting in more than 20 markets worldwide. The single has also held the #1 spot in Thailand on Spotify, LISA's home country, for 10 consecutive days and has three times the streams as the #2 song. The official music video for "Rockstar'', directed by Henry Scholfield and choreographed by Sean Bankhead, amassed an impressive 143.5 million views to date and hit #1 on YouTube's global weekly chart.

Since the release of "Rockstar" earlier this summer, LISA is showing no signs of slowing down. Along with today's new single, last week, LISA received four MTV Video Music Award nominations including Best K-Pop, Best Editing, Best Choreography, and Best Art Direction for "Rockstar." And on Monday, LISA graced the cover of ELLE Magazine's highly coveted September issue. See the stunning images, shot by Gregory Harris and styled by Nicola Formichetti, and read the piece here.

Aside from making music history, LISA continues to lead the way in the fashion space. Just a few weeks ago, Louis Vuitton announced LISA as their newest House Ambassador and she continues to be the face of Bulgari. Keeping the momentum going, LISA was also announced as a co-headliner for this year's Global Citizen Festival in New York City's Central Park on September 28. This will mark LISA's first festival performance as a solo artist. LISA joins previously announced headliners Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll and Rauw Alejandro, and Global Citizen Ambassador Hugh Jackman as host. Global Citizen is the world's leading international advocacy organization on a mission to end extreme poverty and tickets to the Global Citizen Festival are free and can be earned by taking action on the Global Citizen app or at globalcitizenfestival.com to defeat poverty, defend the planet and demand equity.

LISA is best known as a member of one of the most popular K-pop girl groups BLACKPINK. Beyond her success with BLACKPINK, LISA has broken several records globally as a solo artist with singles "Lalisa" and "Money" charting in the top 10 of the Billboard Global 200 and "Money" holding the record as the longest-charting song by a solo female K-pop artist on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US and on the U.K. Singles Chart

LISA broke three Guinness World Records in 2023 as the most Instagram followers for a K-pop artist (currently at 102 Million followers on the platform), she is also the first solo K-pop winner at both the MTV Video Music Awards and the MTV European Music Awards.

Outside of music, LISA is set to star in the upcoming season of the hit HBO Original series, The White Lotus, season 3. This role will mark her major on screen debut and is filming in her native Thailand.

About LISA

Lalisa Manobal is a rapper, singer, and dancer best known as a member of the globally renowned K-pop girl group, BLACKPINK.

LISA recently released her new single, "Rockstar," via LLOUD Co./RCA Records and produced by Ryan Tedder and Sam Homaee. "Rockstar'' is LISA's first solo single released under the new partnership with her management company LLOUD Co. and RCA Records. Launched earlier this year, LLOUD CO. was founded by LISA in an effort to create a platform to showcase her overall vision in music and entertainment that pushes boundaries.

LISA recently released her new single, "Rockstar," via LLOUD Co./RCA Records and produced by Ryan Tedder and Sam Homaee. "Rockstar'' is LISA's first solo single released under the new partnership with her management company LLOUD Co. and RCA Records. Launched earlier this year, LLOUD CO. was founded by LISA in an effort to create a platform to showcase her overall vision in music and entertainment that pushes boundaries.

Along with her global dominance in music and unparalleled stage presence, she is known for her unique fashion sense and trendsetting style, making her a prominent force in the global fashion industry. She has had several major partnerships and is currently the face of Bulgari.

Along with her global dominance in music and unparalleled stage presence, she is known for her unique fashion sense and trendsetting style, making her a prominent force in the global fashion industry. She has had several major partnerships and is currently the face of Bulgari.

About Rosalia

Rosalia is a two-time Grammy and 12-time Latin Grammy Award-winning artist and producer who has rapidly ascended to the forefront of global pop with her innovative musical fusions and distinctive style. Her groundbreaking album "El Mal Querer" blended Flamenco with other timeless Spanish music styles, earning her a Grammy and eight Latin Grammys, including Album of the Year, and marking her as the first Spanish-language artist nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys. In 2022, she released "MOTOMAMI," a critically acclaimed album she wrote, performed, recorded, and produced, which debuted at #1 on Spotify's Global Album Chart, scored the highest Metacritic rating of the year, and fueled her sold-out MOTOMAMI WORLD TOUR. Rosalia's innovative performances, including on Saturday Night Live and a Grammy-nominated TikTok Live event, have further solidified her status as a trailblazer.

