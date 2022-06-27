LIXIL announces winners and continuing support of the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2022-23

LIXIL, maker of pioneering water and housing products, announced the winners of the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2022-23 through its sponsor brands GROHE and American Standard at the (IPA) live gala event in London on June 23, 2022. The Asia Pacific Property Awards celebrate the highest levels of achievement in the architecture, interior design, real estate and property development sectors in the region. LIXIL also reaffirmed its support of the IPA by signing a new three-year sponsorship.

The Asia Pacific Property Awards are one of the biggest and most recognized awards in the industry with over 1,200 entries received from countries across the region. Sponsored by LIXIL Asia through its power brands GROHE and American Standard for the fourth year, the Asia Pacific Property Awards is the largest branch of the International Property Awards (IPA). The IPA winners are on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability. IPA winners are held up as industry role models for their commitment to excellence and hard work.

The live IPA event was greeted with enthusiasm from winners and participants after a hiatus of two years, as pandemic travel restrictions eased across much of the world. Attendees had the opportunity to network and were treated to an exclusive LIXIL showcase booth of the latest American Standard and GROHE bathroom products and solutions. This year's edition saw a total of 594 winners from across the Asia Pacific in the Architecture, Interior Design, Real Estate, and Property Development categories. China garnered the highest number of awards (273) followed by Thailand (55). This was closely followed by Singapore (32). Other important markets including Australia (31), India (23), the Philippines (23) and Indonesia (15), also made a mark at this year's awards. (Link with the full list of winners )

Satoshi Konagai, Leader, LIXIL Water Technology, Asia Pacific, expressed, "LIXIL is honoured to be a partner and headline sponsor for the fourth consecutive year of the International Property Awards. Our partnership continues to beneficially highlight the outstanding work and talent of the best developers, architects and designers across the Asia Pacific. Our deepest congratulations go out to all the winners on their well-deserved success. As the region pivots to a post-pandemic world, consumers are increasingly spending more time in their homes and the bathroom has become a private retreat from the outside world. As consumers take better care of their health and wellbeing the bathroom is no longer a space purely dedicated to the everyday function of hygiene. The region's property industry will need to address this macro trend and the additional challenge to reimagine and optimize multi-functional spaces from existing rooms. In all these areas, LIXIL is working closely with the industry and greater community to create and introduce innovative and pioneering products that address consumer needs."

Adele Tao, Leader, LIXIL Water Technology, Greater China, added, "We celebrate alongside the IPA winners as they spur the developer, designer and architect community to strive for excellence in their work to serve consumers. The global recognition and increased industry awareness around the IPA benefits past and present winners, as business partners and consumers can readily identify and work with the industry's best. LIXIL is pleased to reaffirm our support of the IPA with the signing of a new three-year sponsorship, and continue uplifting the architecture, interior design, real estate and property development sectors in the region. We look forward to working closely with all our partners in delivering products and solutions of global excellence across our portfolio of brands to make better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere"

Patrick Speck, Leader, LIXIL Global Design, EMENA, commented "Partnering with property industry leaders is a consumer-centric thinking multiplier for LIXIL's portfolio of brands and product design. By working together, it brings LIXIL and our partners closer to consumers, the cultures and communities that we serve. For LIXIL's global design team, we combine this pooled knowledge with our own deep, thorough consumer research to create relevant, purpose-driven products and solutions that solve real-life challenges and add tangible value to consumers and the property industry."

As a global leader in water technology, LIXIL serves over 1 billion consumers across the world with products and brands such as GROHE and American Standard. GROHE continued to uplift its steadfast commitment to sustainability and innovation by offering its certified variants (Gold Product standard), removing 37 million plastic items a year in the journey towards and redefining the customer experience through the online/offline platform.

American Standard, backed by over 140 years of pioneering legacy, continues to be recognized for its , an industry benchmark for toilet hygiene safety, with its quadruple combination of powerful flushing, advanced rimless design, cutting-edge Aqua Ceramic, and highly effective ComfortClean anti-bacterial technology. American Standard also continues to work closely with architects, designers and developers to and curate complete bathroom solutions for a diverse and rapidly developing region.

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high-quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry-leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard, and TOSTEM. With approximately 70,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries, we are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day.

