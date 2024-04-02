Lizol with Actor Vijay Varma Launches 'Test What You Trust' Challenge for Consumers to Test the Efficacy of Their Trusted Phenyls

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], April 2: Lizol, India's leading disinfectant brand, has launched a unique, first-of-its kind large scale testing challenge - Test What You Trust to question consumer trust in phenyls and demystify their efficacy with factual evidence on germ kill and cleaning. Consumers today test all kinds of products before making a purchase decision.

However, they tend to rely on generational trust and familiarity for homecare products like floor cleaners and disinfectants, associating the strong pungent smell of phenyls as a proof of their germ-kill and cleaning efficacy. With its innovative campaign, Lizol boldly challenges consumers to reassess the phenyls they trust for maintaining home cleanliness. By advocating for proactive testing, Lizol urges everyone to prioritize their family's safety and protection with the same scrutiny applied to floor cleaners as to other products.

The campaign invites consumers to nominate their phenyl brands to undergo scientific testing against Lizol for germ-kill and cleaning efficacy. The top 10 nominated phenyls will be tested, and final results published by an independent ISO-certified lab. With assured prizes to participants for each submission, consumers will have the opportunity to win weekly bumper prizes including iPads, refrigerators and washing machines.

The brand has roped in popular actor Vijay Varma as the face of the campaign to engage consumers and draw attention to the inadequacy of their trusted phenyl brands. In the witty film, Varma highlights the quintessential behaviour of an Indian consumer who closely evaluates every product before making a purchase but falls short when it comes to phenyls. Urging consumers to question this decision and bust myths around efficacy of phenyls, Varma invites consumers to submit their preferred phenyl brands that will undergo testing in independent ISO-certified labs with other phenyls and Lizol. Results from the test, communicated through a series of ads, will reveal the truth of which product provides superior cleaning and disinfection.

Speaking on the campaign association, actor Vijay Varma said, "It is exciting to see such confidence and assurance from a brand like Lizol that is focusing its campaign on breaking misconceptions around phenyls we have grown up with in several Indian homes. With #TestWhatYouTrust, consumers can put their phenyls to the test, helping India break its flawed perception and make the right choice for their home. For years, Lizol has been a reliable and trusted brand for me and my family, and I encourage everyone to nominate their trusted phenyls and re-evaluate their choice against Lizol."

Saurabh Jain, Regional Marketing Director, Hygiene, Reckitt - South Asia said, "Lizol has been championing the cause of protecting families from germs for decades. Consumers often misrelate Phenyls' strong smell with better germ-killing properties. The #TestWhatYouTrust challenge will help educate consumers on their misplaced trust in phenyls and reiterate the need to adopt Lizol for 99.9% germ-free homes. We are confident about Lizol's efficacy in germ-kill and cleaning and invite consumers to nominate any phenyl brand they feel can stand the test of science and prove to be superior to a specialist."

Babita Baruah, CEO, VML India said, "The Lizol Test Your Trust challenge campaign exemplifies the profound impact of advertising in leveraging cultural insights to address business challenges. By urging consumers to move beyond mere popular belief and actually test the efficacy of their trusted brands, we are reshaping consumer perceptions. VML India is privileged to partner with Reckitt India on this journey, and we eagerly anticipate the positive response from consumers to our collaborative efforts."

With the #TestWhatYouTrust challenge^, Lizol aims to reaffirm its consumers that Lizol All-in-one Floor Cleaner is scientifically proven to be a superior surface cleaning solution, providing 10X better cleaning and 99.9% Germ Kill than phenyls.

From all the nominated phenyl brands, Lizol will choose the top 10 phenyls for testing by an ISO-certified laboratory. People who wish to participate in the challenge and nominate their chosen phenyls can do so by logging on to lizoltestwhatyoutrust.com or giving a missed call on 9999333499. The nominations are open starting 30th March 2024 till 31st May 2024 and results will be announced by the campaign ambassador Vijay Varma once the tests are concluded.

Campaign Video Link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DH_bH8tWFzA

^T&C's apply - visit www.LizolTestWhatYouTrust.com for details and duration. Every participant will get an assured prize of Rs. 50 coupon code and 8 lucky participants will win an iPad or Fridge or Washing Machine. Offer not valid in Tamil Nadu.

