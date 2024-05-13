Locobuzz Appoints Arti Saxena as the Chief Growth Officer

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13: Locobuzz, a leading unified customer experience management platform has appointed Arti Saxena as Chief Growth Officer to reinforce the company's rapid growth and expansion at a global scale.

Arti brings almost two decades of experience driving growth strategies and building high-performance teams in the technology sector. With a proven track record of accelerating revenue growth and fostering client relationships, Arti is poised to play a pivotal role in furthering Locobuzz's market presence.

Before joining Locobuzz, Arti served in various leadership roles at prominent organisations like Wolken Software, IndusInd Bank and L&T Infotech, where she spearheaded successful initiatives focused on customer acquisition, retention, and revenue optimisation.

As CGO, Arti will lead Locobuzz's global growth strategy, leveraging her expertise to drive business development efforts, forge strategic partnerships, and amplify customer acquisition. As she joins the leadership team, she will play a crucial role in capitalising on emerging opportunities and solidifying Locobuzz's position as a leader in the customer experience space.

Vishal Agarwal, CEO, Locobuzz says, "We are thrilled to welcome Arti to our growth team. Her sharp acumen and meticulous approach have fueled business development across diverse regions including the Nordics, Middle East, and US. With Arti's mature and objective perspective, we are poised to deepen our market presence and enhance our strategic initiatives. Her track record of success promises to be a valuable asset in our continued drive for innovation and expansion."

Arti holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from SIMS. She has also acquired certification in executive education programs focused on leadership and business strategy from ISB. Her business background, keen understanding of market dynamics and passion for innovation make her a valuable addition to the Locobuzz team.

About Locobuzz:

Locobuzz is a global enterprise software company that specialises in digital customer experience management. Its unified CX management platform enables brands to automate the entire customer experience journey, delivering delightful and humane experiences to customers across all customer-facing functions. This helps brands forge stronger relationships with their customers and increase their lifetime value. Using advanced AI, ML, Big Data, and Analytics, the platform empowers brands with real-time data analytics, automation, consumer insights, and end-to-end social media management that includes publishing, listening, analytics and engagement. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and marquee brands across various industries, Locobuzz operates in seven countries, including India, the USA, the UK, Sri Lanka, and the Middle East and South-East Asia. Learn more at https://locobuzz.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2337873/Locobuzz_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor