LogiMAT India Roadshow Set to Ignite Mumbai’s Thriving Logistics Landscape

Mumbai, January 8: Mark your calendars for the imminent LogiMAT India Roadshow, a significant precursor to India’s most extensive logistics exhibition, poised to make an impact on January 9th, 2024 at Parle International, Mumbai. This anticipatory event provides insight into the dynamism of India’s logistics sector, seamlessly aligning with the ethos of LogiMAT, a distinguished name in intralogistics exhibitions and trade fairs.

Mumbai, recognised as the financial capital of India, holds a pivotal role in the nation’s logistics landscape. With a bustling port handling over 65% of the country’s container traffic, a well-developed road network, and robust rail connectivity, Mumbai stands a testament to the nation’s logistical prowess. However, challenges such as cost optimisation and technological innovation persist, making LogiMAT India a transformative catalyst.

Scheduled from February 28th to March 1st, 2024, at IEML, Delhi NCR, LogiMAT India is set to become the largest logistics exhibition in the country. It promises to transform into a hub of industry experts, technology pioneers, and innovative solutions. Key exhibitors and participants, including System Logistics India, Addverb, and R E Rogers, will showcase cutting-edge technologies. System Logistics India, making its debut, aims to present cutting-edge technology globally, while Addverb sees LogiMAT as a springboard for innovation, unveiling revolutionary automation solutions.

The LogiMAT India Roadshow acts as a nexus of ideas, fostering partnerships and ground-breaking innovations. Network with industry leaders, explore technologies and future-proof your logistics operations. Attendees can anticipate a showcase of state-of-the-art intra-logistics automation solutions designed to enhance efficiency and accuracy across diverse industry sectors.

The Mumbai Roadshow, a prelude to LogiMAT India 2024, anticipates participation from industry leaders, including Jungheinrich, showcasing material handling solutions; System Logistics, renowned for innovative warehouse automation; Addverb, a frontrunner in robotic automation; Nilkamal Ltd., a stalwart in storage solutions; ATC Global Logistics, focused on end-to-end logistics; R.E. Rogers, a key player in supply chain solutions; and Cognex India, leaders in vision technology. This esteemed line-up promises insights into cutting-edge logistics solutions, setting the stage for LogiMAT India.

LogiMAT India is also supported by esteemed partners, including Invest India, StartUp India, Aircargo Association of India, Association of Multi-Modal Transport Operators of India, Freight Forwarders Association of India, and Knowledge Partners Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (Govt of India), JLL and Euro Asia Consulting International.

As preliminary events unfold, businesses are encouraged to participate in the roadshow to uncover growth prospects provided by a significant platform like LogiMAT. LogiMAT Stuttgart, renowned as Europe’s largest intralogistics exhibition, has paved the way for LogiMAT India to serve as a stage for pivotal discussions, innovations, and opportunities that will shape the future of the logistics and supply chain management sectors in India.

Participants can expect an insightful roadshow experience, delving into the intricacies of global logistics expertise brought to the Indian landscape through LogiMAT. Visit the roadshow to witness the transformative impact and stay abreast of the latest trends in the logistics industry.

For more information and to register for LogiMAT India 2024, visit https://www.logimat.in.

About LogiMAT India:

LogiMAT India is the satellite show of Europe's biggest intralogistics exhibition, LogiMAT Stuttgart. Organised by Messe Stuttgart India Pvt Ltd, it is a leading international trade fair for intralogistics solutions and process management with a world-class reputation making its debut in India between 28 February – 01 March 2024 at IEML, Delhi NCR. With a focus on innovation and technology, the event provides a comprehensive platform for industry professionals to explore the latest trends and advancements in the intralogistics, transportation, warehousing and automation sectors.

About Messe Stuttgart India:

Messe Stuttgart India Pvt. Ltd. is the wholly owned subsidiary of Landesmesse Stuttgart GmbH and is poised to become a dominant force in the Indian trade fair and exhibition industry. Messe Stuttgart India is committed to fostering invaluable business connections and igniting growth, underpinned by a dedication to curate and organize world-class trade events that converge industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders across diverse sectors.

Messe Stuttgart India's portfolio of events stands as a testament to its mission – to create substantial opportunities for businesses to exhibit their products and services, establish connections with prospective partners, and remain at the vanguard of their respective industries. At the heart of Messe Stuttgart India's endeavours lies a focus on excellence, a dedication to delivering extraordinary experiences, and a vision to serve as a steadfast ally in orchestrating successful trade fairs and exhibitions throughout India.

